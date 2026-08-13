Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 6 things to do in Austin this weekend
Poolside vibes, an artful mixer, and Le Mans entertainment are just some of the ways to stay entertained in the days ahead. A live show by Muse and a co-headlining concert by Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are also on the agenda. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, August 13
Hotel Van Zandt presents Pool Club Series
Keep cool with the hottest new hangout at the Hotel Van Zandt pool. The popular Rainey Street locale launches its first-ever Pool Club Series featuring themed weekend programming, live DJ sets, and cocktail specials. Guests to the kickoff weekend are encouraged to don their best Western attire poolside to fit the Cowboy Bebop theme. The series continues through September 27. Get more details on Eventbrite.
KMFA and Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents Austin Arts Mixer 2026
Meet and mingle with dozens of local arts organizations at KMFA Classical 89.5. Mixer guests can snack on complimentary bites from Alfred’s Caterings and sips from WildGins, Hi Sign Brewing, Deep Eddy Vodka, Twin Liquors, and Milam & Greene Whiskey. Additional activities include door prizes and the chance to win free tickets to a variety of arts events happening during the 2026-2027 season. Admission is free and open to the public.
Friday, August 14
Moody Center presents Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire in concert
R&B legend Lionel Richie and iconic soul band Earth, Wind & Fire join forces for a co-headlining show at Moody Center. Richie is well known for his ballads and classic tunes such as “Hello” and “All Night Long (All Night).” Earth, Wind & Fire are best known for iconic songs like “Shining Star” and “September.” Fans can expect a show that covers top hits from both groups. Get seating availability information on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, August 15
Road to Lone Star Le Mans Fan Zone presents Racing Fan Fest Austin
Le Mans entertainment speeds into Austin ahead of the official competition at the Branch Park Pavilion. The family-friendly, all-day event will feature an exotic cars display, a Mini Z racing competition, a pit stop demo, a simulator competition, giveaways, and more. Admission is free, but advanced registration is recommended.
PCX Austin Pop Culture Convention
Celebrate all things pop culture in comics, film, gaming, and television at Fairmont Austin. This two-day event will include panel discussions, an exhibitor floor, collectibles, artist appearances, cosplay opportunities, and celebrity guests. VIP, general admission, and daily tickets are available now.
Germania Insurance Amphitheater presents Muse in concert
English rock band Muse returns to Austin for a live concert. The group is best known for top songs such as “Uprising” and “Supermassive Black Hole.” Muse performs at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in support of their new album, The Wow! Signal. Get more detail on Ticketmaster.
Update: This article has been updated to remove a listing with an incorrect date.