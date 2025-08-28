Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend
Summer in the city isn’t over yet and these hot happenings are perfect for riding out the heatwave. Discover women and LGBTQ+ artists at the Front Festival, or cool off with an ice cream flight at Amy’s Ice Creams. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this holiday weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, August 28
The Front Festival
The Line Austin hotel hosts a weekend of entertainment and art from women and LGBTQ+ artists. Festival highlights include an opening night swim party, a music showcase, and an independent film showcase happening at the hotel and other venues including Laguna Gloria and Antone’s. Tickets for each event are available now.
Zach Theater presents The Wizard of Oz
The classic Hollywood film The Wizard of Oz is reimagined on the stage at Zach Theater. Audiences will experience the story as told by a Depression-era cowboy band and can join in this immersive production through crowd participation. This production is suitable for all ages. Shows are scheduled through September 21.
Friday, August 29
Amy's Ice Creams presents Nightshift
Austin-founded ice cream shop Amy’s Ice Creams hosts a night of sweet treats and music at their West Sixth Street location. Visitors can indulge in ice cream flights and soda or shop local vendors. The dance party will also feature live music by local musician Shelly Knicks. Admission is free and open to the public.
Saturday, August 30
Bee Cave Arts Foundation presents 15 Year Celebration
The public is invited to celebrate 15 years of Bee Cave Arts Foundation with a day of family-friendly fun. Highlights include artist talks, a Sculpture Park tour, Green Art interactive stations, live entertainment, giveaways, and more. Guests can enjoy complimentary birthday cake as part of the anniversary. Admission is free.
ACL Live presents Yungblud in concert
Music artist Yungblud performs live at Austin City Limits Live. The English star is known for his genre-bending sound that fuses rock, hip-hop, punk, and pop and top songs like “parents” and “Abyss.” He will be joined by special guest Sawyer Hill. Tickets are available now.
Sunday, August 31
ACL Live presents Fitz and the Tantrums in concert
Indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums play live at Austin City Limits Live. The Los Angeles-based group is best known for songs like “Out of My League” and “123456.” They have released five albums in their career, including the 2022 project Let Yourself Free most recently. Tickets are on sale now.
Moody Center presents Kali Uchis in concert
Latin music star Kali Uchis makes a stop on her world tour at the Moody Center. The Colombian-American, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is best known for songs “telepatía” and “Moonlight.” She comes to Austin in support of her new album, Sincerely. Get more details on Ticketmaster.