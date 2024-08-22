Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
LGBTQ+ cinema, bull riding, and the biggest garage sale in the city make the case for some can’t-miss entertainment this weekend. Catch exclusive screenings and a world premiere at Prism 37, or shop until you drop at the return of Le Garage Sale. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, August 22
aGLIFF presents Prism 37
The oldest film festival in Austin brings for LGBTQIA+ cinema to Galaxy Theatres and various other local venues. Prism 37 activities include more than 20 film screenings, exclusive events, and more. Notable programming from the five-day event includes the opening night film Rent Free, directed by Austin filmmaker Fernando Andrés, and the world premiere of American Schemers on closing night. Visit the festival website for more information.
Friday, August 23
Austin Gamblers presents 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series Homestand
Austin's professional bull riding team competes for the PBR Camping World Team Series at the Moody Center. The three-day event will feature riders in a team-formatted competition with appearances by stars of the sport like Jose Vitor Leme. For a full schedule and to get tickets, visit the Moody Center website.
The Cathedral Open House
The Cathedral hosts another open house for the public to debut the Texas Desert Exhibit. The exhibition will feature work by artists Alyssa Dawn, Anna Kamburis, El Baker & Kandice Pierce that celebrates the beauty and wildness of the Texas landscape. Guests can discover and shop art by Austin’s emerging women artists, enjoy complimentary craft cocktails, and mingle with fellow art enthusiasts. Get your tickets on Eventbrite.
Saturday, August 24
Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy presents Dog Days of Summer
Help your four-legged family member keep cool and comfortable in the hot temperatures of the season at Zilker Botanical Garden. Dog Days of Summer highlights include pet portraits, dog-friendly splash pools, a local vendor market, and more. Admission is free with the purchase of garden entry.
Le Garage Sale
Austin’s most beloved garage sale is back for another season of fabulous finds and luxury brands at major discounts. Shoppers at the two-day event happening at Palmer Events Center can expect to browse from more than 130 boutiques, brands, and designers offering a wide variety of products and wardrobe essentials. This is a good place to make eco-friendly decisions while buying new. Go to the event website for more details.
1964 The Tribute in concert
Revisit 1964 through the lens and superstardom of The Beatles during this musical reimagining at The Paramount Theatre. Fans can experience recreations of the historic performances that The Beatles gave before a live audience at the peak of the group’s worldwide “mania.” The production also features period instruments, costuming, and hairstyles for an authentic experience. Tickets are available now.
Sunday, August 25
Ballet Austin presents Come Dance
Get moving at Ballet Austin with the return of their annual Day of Dance, called Come Dance. Guests are invited to participate in a full schedule of regular adult dance classes offered year-round. Class options for the free day of sample offerings include ballet, Bollywood, hip hop, tap dance, and more. All dance-levels are welcome. No prior experience is required.