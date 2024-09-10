Winter of Wilco
Wilco brings 3-day, no-repeat residency Songs FKA Winterlude to Austin
Alternative rock band Wilco are stopping by Austin's Moody Theater (the home of ACL Live) from December 5-7 for a special three-night residency. This engagement is more than just three standard concerts back-to-back; called Shows FKA Winterlude, there will be no opener nor intermission, and they won't repeat any songs.
This revives the band's former hometown residency in Chicago, called Winterlude. "We’re trying something new and taking Wilco’s winter residency on the road," said the tour announcement on their official website. Although touring with Winterlude is new, Wilco has played Austin residencies before and taped ACL Live shows.
Presumably, that means devoted Wilco fans could go to all three nights and enjoy deeper cuts they don't usually hear live, but the folks who are just in it for "Jesus, Etc." and "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" will have to get lucky.
These performances conclude the band's 2024 tour dates in three different cities. First is Austin; then Tulsa, Oklahoma; and finally St. Paul, Minnesota. They also follow the release of Hot Sun Cool Shroud, their 13th studio album that came out in late June 2024.
Wilco, a 1994 reworking of the alternative country band Uncle Tupelo, has since helped define the indie genre for early listeners, alongside bands like The Shins, Neutral Milk Hotel, and Dinosaur Jr. (Texans may think that Wilco is a nod to Williamson County. It's not; rather, it's a radio abbreviation for "will comply.")
Over its 30 years, Wilco has been called the best rock band and the best live band in America by NPR, received seven Grammy nominations, been inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2021.
Tickets ($48-78, plus fees) go on sale at acllive.com at 10 am on Friday, September 13. The full tour schedule for Shows FKA Winterlude is as follows:
- Thursday through Saturday, December 5-7 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater
- Tuesday and Wednesday, December 10-11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
- Friday through Sunday, December 13-15 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre