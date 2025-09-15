Give 'Em Your Wurst
Wurstfest returns to New Braunfels for 64th year of sausage and beer
Wurstfest, a New Braunfels tradition that's even longer than its sausage links, is returning for its 64th year from November 7-16. Tickets are available online now for a discount compared to the in-person rate; they'll stay open throughout the festival for last-minute planners.
This annual festival is about way more than the wurst in its name, also centering beer, music, artisan crafts, rides for kids, and other on-theme eats in a reproduction German town. Fans of the Renaissance fair will be right at home here — as long as they also love Pilsners and sauerkraut.
“Wurstfest has grown from a New Braunfels tradition to a Texas tradition with over 230,000 guests making their way to New Braunfels each year to enjoy the best in German entertainment, dancing, and food along the banks of the beautiful Comal River,” said 2025 Wurstfest president Keith Werstefer in a press release. “As the Wurstfest president this year, I can attest that the Wurstfest Association wants each person who walks through the gates to create a lasting memory.”
This year, guests may notice eight new food and artisan vendors, three new entertainers, and a permanent pavilion called Wasserplatz near the large tent. As usual, the food, drink, and merch stands will be manned by more than 20 local nonprofits, which will benefit from the sales they make.
The new entertainers will be harder to spot on the five stages, with more than 40 bands playing across the festival. They are San Antonio's own MacKenzies Good Time Polka Band, plus New Braunfels band The Billie Jeans and Bavaria's Happy Hour Oktoberfest Band.
Notable returning acts include Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra, accordionist Alex Meixner (who will kick off the festival with the "biting of the sausage"), Munchholzhauser Blaskapella, Die Schlauberger, and Squeezebox with Mollie B.
Wurstfest is also be less reliant on cash in 2025. Guests can pay admission and bar tabs with credit cards, and there will be no ATMs on the festival grounds.
Ticket prices vary by day, and always cost less online. Children 12 and under always visit free, and one day, Sunday, November 16, offers free admission after 3 pm. A full schedule is available at wurstfest.com. In general:
- Monday through Thursday: Free
- Friday: $15 online and $20 at the gate
- Saturday: $25 online and $30 at the gate
- Sunday: $15 online and $20 at the gate
Wurstfest is located at 120 Landa Street. Operating hours are Fridays from 5-11 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to midnight, Sundays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Mondays through Thursdays from 5-10 pm.