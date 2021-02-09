Chic California massage studio pulls back curtain on first Austin location

A chic West-Coast massage concept is breezing into Texas.

Los Angeles-based wellness concept The NOW Massage will debut its first Austin location this spring, at 1500 S. Lamar Blvd. The announcement comes on the heels of The NOW unveiling its first two Texas locations earlier this month. Those will open in Dallas, also this spring.

“We are excited to open our first Austin boutique and continue The NOW’s national expansion by bringing our unique aesthetic and elevated massage experience to the local community,” said Don Michael, president of The NOW Massage, in a release.

The NOW touts itself as "having the approachable luxury of a neighborhood spa with quality massages and custom enhancements that offer relaxation and healing."

Services include three signature, Swedish-inspired massage styles:

The NOW, a signature relaxation massage.

The HEALER, an energy-balancing massage designed to reduce stress.

The STRETCH, a sports-inspired recovery massage.

Each massage is available for 25-minute ($50), 50-minute ($80), and 80-minute ($110) appointments.

Custom $10-enhancements include Herbal Heat Therapy soothing neck packs, Fresh Eyes eye mask, Calm Balm warm-cold therapy for sore muscles, and Gua Sha, a Chinese medicine technique that uses rose quartz tools to target specific areas of the body. A special prenatal massage is offered for moms-to-be at least 12 weeks along.

This is not like the swanky spas where massages are done in complete privacy, with doors closed so no one hears you snore. The NOW boutiques use canvas draping to separate therapy spaces, "creating an airy feeling that adds to the relaxing atmosphere," they say. It's part of their chic, minimalist design, which incorporates natural materials and includes the scent of signature Jasmine Coconut candles throughout.

They also sell a branded product line and custom jewelry collection designed by co-founder and chief creative officer Gara Post.

“The NOW was founded on the principle that in today’s fast paced society self-care is a necessity, not a luxury,” Post says. “We designed the boutiques to feel like an oasis for recovery and relaxation and look forward to introducing Austin to our inspiring wellness brand.”

Memberships are available and offer perks like $10 off massages, discounts on retail, and exclusive monthly gifts. Private events and parties will be offered when such things are safe again. Until then, these are the COVID-19 protocols the boutiques will have in place.