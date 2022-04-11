Austin jewelry maven Kendra Scott clocks in with timely new collection

Austin jewelry designer, founder, author, and philanthropist Kendra Scott is launching a new collection to celebrate her namesake brand’s 20th anniversary — and just in time for Mother’s Day.

A new line of timepieces and Apple Watch-compatible bands inspired by Scott’s passion for unique shapes and materials will usher the brand into a new category as the designer’s first watch collection.

Combining the functionality of a timepiece with Scott’s iconic designs, the new watches showcase the brand’s affinity for color and natural gemstones. Customers will recognize the Kendra Scott heritage shapes in six key styles, including the Alex, Dira, and Elle leather wrap. Each style features a unique, inlaid stone or shell face sourced from around the globe, ranging from mother of pearl and black mother of pearl to turquoise magnesite and abalone.

Each watch also features a GIA-certified diamond centered in the logo medallion at the 12 o’clock index, a nod to the craftsmanship and attention to detail that have made the homegrown Austin brand a household name over the years.

Price points for the new products will range from $198-$328 for watches and $128-$148 for watch bands, which are compatible with the Apple Watch Series. The collection launches in retail stores and online at KendraScott.com/watches this Wednesday, April 13.



"We are thrilled to continue to expand the Kendra Scott brand with the launch of watches, a natural next step in our product innovation," says Scott. "We all track our screen time, our scroll time, but not our time spent doing the things we love. A timepiece is a reminder that there's no better gift than the time we can spend together, and I hope that this new category helps inspire our customers to take the time to celebrate moments for themselves and their loved ones this spring.”



Scott got her start creating jewelry in a spare bedroom at her Austin home in 2002. Her company, now valued at $1 billion, currently operates more than 115 stores across the country, including three in Austin.