Famed Italian fashion house lavishes Austin with its first full-scale store

Famed Italian fashion house lavishes Austin with its first store

Gucci store in Japan
While the Austin store isn't likely to be as ritzy as this flagship store in Japan, it will definitely be dazzling. Gucci/Instagram

Gucci, the iconic Italian purveyor of luxury bags, clothing, jewelry, and cosmetics, is set to debut its first Austin outpost next year.

Gucci plans to spend $1.5 million on a new 5,089-square-foot store at 11601 Century Oaks Terr. in North Austin’s Domain mixed-use complex. Valhalla, New York-based Atmosphere Design Group is designing the store.

A filing with the State of Texas shows construction on the store will begin July 1 and be completed January 14.

The Austin metro area does have one Gucci store, which is at the San Marcos Premium Outlets. The Domain store would be the area’s first full-scale Gucci shop, though. Gucci also has locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas.

The Gucci line falls under a corporate umbrella that also includes high-end fashion brands such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Yves Saint Laurent. Gucci is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

In a recent news release, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Gucci’s parent company, said he was “particularly pleased with Gucci’s momentum as the brand kicks off its centennial celebration.” In the first quarter of this year, Gucci posted $2.6 billion in revenue.

study released last month by Luxe Digital ranked Gucci the most popular luxury brand, as measured by Google searches, web traffic, and social media reach.

“In what might be of little surprise to many, Italian luxury fashion house Gucci maintains the top spot on the 2021 edition of our list of the most popular luxury brands online, well ahead of all its competitors and for four consecutive years,” Luxe Digital observes.

Representatives of Gucci couldn’t be reached for comment.

