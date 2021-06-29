California jewelry brand selects sleek Austin locale for first Texas store

Seeking something pretty for the summer? The California-based jewelry brand gorjana is opening its first Texas location at Austin's Music Lane on July 1.

The airy retail storefront sports coastal design elements that "bring a piece of Laguna Beach to Austin." The brand itself is known for gold-plated chains and everyday staples like stud earrings and pieces crafted with natural gemstones.

Gorjana and Jason Griffin Reidel launched the line in 2004, fulfilling initial orders from their apartment and working trade shows for more exposure.

Now, 17 years later, gorjana can be found in more than 1,000 retailers nationwide. Its first storefront opened in 2016 and now there are 20, located mostly in California and New York.

The brand also has a big charity component, co-hosting fundraising events in-store and donating jewelry for auction at benefits and galas across the country.

The company has run a local food drive for over a decade and also actively donates to the Children's Hospital of Orange County and the With My Own Two Hands Foundation.

The Austin location is at 1221 S. Congress Ave.