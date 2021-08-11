Fashionable California yoga brand extends its reach with first Austin store

In what is surely turning out to be the most stressful time in most Austinites’ lives, here’s a good reason to get your om on. Alo Yoga, the Los Angeles-based athleisure brand that’s on a mission to bring yoga to the world, has opened a “South Congress sanctuary” in Austin.

The new Alo shop, located at 1221 S. Congress Ave., opened Tuesday, August 10 at the Music Lane development, aiming to bring “California wellness vibes and mindful movement to the Austin community.”

The opening of the Austin Alo marks the first location for the brand outside of California and New York.

The Alo brand — an acronym for air, land, and ocean — includes plenty of yoga-studio-to-street wear for women and men, from leggings and crop tops to sweatpants and hoodies, that should fit right in with Austin’s athleisure culture.

And for Austinites who like to stay on trend, it probably doesn’t hurt that the brand boasts celebrity fans like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadad, and Kendall Jenner.

Alo is also likely to give Austin-based Outdoor Voices clothing brand a bit of friendly competition; in fact, the new Alo shop is located just down the street from OV’s Austin store.

With the goal of offering yoga fanatics more “toes-on-the-mat experiences,” Alo also specializes in yoga gear and even has several yoga studios in New York and California. While the Austin store is focused more on retail and less on yoga training, the shop will offer the occasional wellness workshop and meditation sessions for the community.

Alo was founded in 2007 and specializes in activewear that is eco-aware and made in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment.