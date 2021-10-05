ACL Fest 2021
Home » Fashion + Beauty
Best of the Fest

Our picks for the best festival fashion spotted at ACL Fest weekend one

By

Samantha McWilliams ACL Fest 2021 Style
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Bekah Bach ACL Fest Style 2021
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Micah Peterson ACL Fest Style 2021
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Kayja Rogan ACL Fest Style 2021
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
David Wrangler ACL Fest Style 2021
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
MariClaire Glaesar ACL Fest 2021 Style
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Men's fashion ACL Fest 2021
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Taylor Wood ACL Fest Style 2021
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Amelia Raun ACL Fest Style 2021
Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Chelsea Freed ACL Fest Style 2021
Photo by Daniel Cavazos

When it comes to festival fashion, anything goes in Austin. From stunning ensembles to outrageous rompers, festivalgoers brought it all to ACL Fest’s return, October 1-3. View the gallery for our picks for the 10 best looks of the first weekend, and maybe you’ll find some style inspiration for weekend two.

---

Samantha McWilliams’ stunning festival look featured a flowy Asa Kaftans set with a Stetson hat and Jeffrey Campbell boots.

Bekah Bach in a playful, thrifted bohemian Western look.

Micah Peterson’s Tansanian neckpiece was acquired at the Luangisa African Gallery in Mount Vernon, New York.

Kayja Rogan in a snakeskin ensemble, purchased on Amazon.

Disko Cowboy, aka David Wrangler, acquired this amazing White Stag Action Sports set in a consignment store in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Catch his set during weekend two of the fest.

MariClaire Glaesar channeled her love of pastels and all things anime into this outfit from Dolls Kill.

Rompers were all the rage over the weekend. Here, Carl and Jeremiah — complete strangers — pose in matching men’s rompers from Amazon. 

Taylor Wood chose this all-black look in honor of Stevie Nicks’ canceled ACL Fest appearance.  

Amelia Raun in a sleek ASOS Renaissance-themed dress. 

Chelsea Freed donning MyWillow sunnies and locally crafted earings from The Aquariast.

Read These Next
Austin skyline ACL Fest 2021
ACL Fest’s first weekend brings magical music moments back to Austin
Bacardi cocktail
Where to sip on the official rum cocktail of ACL Music Festival
Torchy's Black Pumas taco
Where to eat in Austin right now: 10 spots near ACL Fest to feast on