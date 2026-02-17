Where to Shop
Where to shop in Austin: 5 fashion openings and more home decor deals
With winter days mostly behind us, it’s time to make way for the new season, and what better way to start than with some retail therapy? Austinities are in luck with plenty of shopping opportunities this month to explore new styles, refresh the home, or find a new vintage store to love.
From markets to pop-up events and festivals, here are 7 ways to shop in Austin this February.
Openings:
Kendra Scott at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
A local favorite, Kendra Scott, opened its first store catering directly to travelers in January at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Located in the main terminal near Gate 14, the store will offer a curated selection of fashion, demi-find, and fine jewelry, including the Color Bar experience which lets shoppers customize pieces including bracelets to earrings.
Orange Pocket
The Texas-based Japanese gift store Orange Pocket opened its first Austin location on February 14. The adorable selections include stationery items, home decor, blind boxes, dolls, capsule toys, and Asian beauty and makeup products, along with unique Japanese snacks and drinks. Orange Pocket is located at 2222 Rio Grande St., Unit 170.
Two shoe stores are moving in:
- Houston-based brand Republic Boot Company is working on a new Hill Country location that promises an immersive luxury experience beyond its signature boots. Republic will remodel a recognizable castle and 10-acre estate in Johnson City, with a target finish date in early summer.
- According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Shoewear brand Hey Dude will be opening its first Austin store, taking over the former Triple Z Threadz location at 1708 S. Congress Ave. The brand is known for comfortable and trendy everyday shoes.
Todd Snyder
The ABJ report also shared that New York City menswear brand Todd Snyder is moving to a coveted space on South Congress. The luxury menswear brand filed a permit for a new store at 1011 South Congress Ave. with a completion date set for early fall.
Events & Markets:
Make A Custom Journal with Create Studio ATX
Thursday, February 19
For those who added journaling to their 2026 resolutions, Create Studio ATX is organizing a custom journal event that is bound to be a fun way to stick with those goals. Attendees will receive a brand new traveler’s journal, inserts, three charms, and a grazing board, along with journaling time with their new creation. Tickets ($75.47) are available on Eventbrite.
Shop LC Gem Fest
Friday, February 20
Shop LC (f.k.a. Liquidation Channel and The Jewelry Channel) invites all gemstone jewelry fans and enthusiasts to its quarterly GemFest event including a gemstone fashion show, expert-led workshops for gems and crystals, and exclusive offers and prizes. Guests can also enjoy complimentary jewelry cleaning, repairs, and discounted appraisals. This event is free to attend. RSVP on shoplc.com. 100 Michael Angelo Way, Ste. 200
Austin Makers Market by Pop Up Gallery
Saturday, February 21
Austin Makers Market is a great place to start shopping locally. The market has a curated lineup of local vendors showcasing home goods, jewelry, art, and fun gifts. Past vendors included Kay Elise jewelry, StillWild Floral arrangements, Moksha Loom dresses, and more. The free event will be held at Fast Friends Beers Co. RSVP on Eventbrite. 7313 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd. N.B.
Vintage Scavenger Hunt
Now until Sunday, February 22
Twenty second-hand shops around Austin have come together for the ultimate scavenger hunt for vintage fashion and furniture lovers. The scavenger hunt is a fun incentive to explore and support different vintage stores around town. Winners will get a chance at cash prices and store gift cards after finding mascots at 10 stores. For the rules and a list of all participating stores visit atxvintagehunt.com.
The Superfair
Friday through Sunday, February 20-22
What if buying art were less confusing and more accessible? That's what The Superfair aims for by connecting art lovers and buyers directly with artists. This Superfair debuts in Texas at Fair Market with a three-day event featuring more than 80 local visual artists. Attendees can enjoy live music, talks, and one-on-one interaction with the artists. Tickets ($22-$78) are available online at thesuperfair.com or at the door. 1100 E. 5th St.
Lunar New Year Festival at The Paper & Craft Pantry
Saturday, February 28
Austin stationery store The Paper & Craft Pantry is kicking off Lunar New Year festivities with a massive community event celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse. Vendors will be Asian-owned local businesses like Kandlery scented candles, The Sparks Collection books and toys, Beyond the Above jewelry, and many more. There’s also a food market and live performances. This event is free and open to the public. 1023 Springdale Road, 6A.
Four Hands Spring Cleaning
Now until Thursday, March 5
Austinites looking for a furniture refresh are in luck. Local furniture store Four Hands will be opening up its archives for a massive spring cleaning event featuring exclusive sample styles, discounted overstock and returns pieces, and last-chance designs. Guests can shop in person at the South Austin flagship store or the North Austin Outlet.This shopping event is free and open to the public. 2090 Woodward St. and 2020 W Anderson Ln.