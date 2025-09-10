Where to Shop Right Now
Where to shop in Austin: 10 markets and new stores in September
With fall around the corner and the prospect of lower temperatures, it’s the perfect time to make room for new season staples. Shoppers will find new stores leaning on Austin's sporty side, pop-ups that highlight Austin’s diversity, and markets with unique finds, both new and vintage.
With the month shaping up to be a playground for fashion-forward folks, here are 10 ways to shop for fall fashion in Austin this September.
Store openings
Grand opening of Zadok Jewelers' Tudor boutique
Thursday, September 18
Zadok Jewelers, a family-owned and operated jeweler from Texas, is celebrating the opening of the first Tudor boutique in Central Texas with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Tudor is known for its luxury Swiss watches and timeless styles. Those attending the ceremony can browse the boutique’s latest collection and learn about the brand's craftsmanship. The ceremony starts at 6 pm. Tudor Boutique is located at the Domain, 11501 Century Oaks Terrace, Ste. 141.
Coming soon to San Marcos Premium Outlets
This fall, the San Marcos Premium Outlets are welcoming some exciting stores to their lineup.
- Racing Miami will soon open its second store in Central Texas, offering more F1 official brand and drivers’ merchandise. Patrons can find brands like McLaren F1, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1, along with Austin-themed merch. Racing Miami will be located next to Dooney & Bourke.
- Cuadra, the luxury boots and accessories brand with Mexican roots, is also opening its second location in Central Texas. Cuadra is known for its exotic leather and handcrafted products that blend unique designs with traditional techniques. Cuadra will be located next to Starbucks.
Markets and pop-ups
Leatherology at Kendra Scott
Wednesday through Sunday, September 10-14
Dallas accessories brand Leatherology is at Kendra Scott's flagship location (1701 South Congress Ave.) selling and customizing pieces. Kendra Scott is always taking the opportunity to debut a new eyewear collection. The two brands are both proudly women-led, and are bonding over that and their love of customization. The event is free, but tickets are required and available on Eventbrite.
The Backyard Bazaar
Sundays September 13 & 27
This month, Austin Artisan Market combines brunch and shopping at the Backyard Bazaar. Grab a drink and a bite, then explore a curated lineup of local artisans. Previous vendors include permanent and antique jewelry, hand-painted art and t-shirts, and gemstone jewelry, among others. The Backyard Bazaar will be held at Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Juntos Festival
Sunday, September 14
Siete Foods is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with Juntos Festival, a family-friendly event supporting local artists and makers. Some of the vendors include custom jewelry from Beaded by Sandy, small-batch clothing from Laurel Goods, pet accessories from Castelo Designs, and many more. There will be food vendors and a live performance from local band The Tiarras. The festival is at Fair Market from 12-6 pm and is free to attend.
Hella Artsy Pop Up Shop
Saturday, September 20
Hella Artsy Pop-Up brings unique Austin creatives together for a fun shopping experience. Patrons can find whimsical paintings and illustrations from Zara Studio, hand-stitched decor from Backstitched Kitsch, 80s-inspired t-shirts and accessories from Terminally Twisted, and many more vendors. The pop-up will be held at Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches from 12-6 pm, along with live music and bites. This event is free to attend.
Lucky Neighbors Brunch Market
Sunday, September 21
This indoor and family-friendly brunch market showcases local artists, BIPOC vendors, a gallery, interactive art, and more. This is the first community event by EastxEleven, an initiative to bring people together in the East Eleventh Street neighborhood. The market will be held at Chinese restaurant Old Thousand. Tickets are available on Eventbrite with proceeds going to DAWA, which benefits artists of color.
Mexico Design Fair
Tuesday through Thursday, September 23-25
The Mexico Design Fair brings together designers and curators to showcase Mexican talent and craftsmanship from fashion to architectural design. The three-day fair features various panels and discussions, including one with local designer Conni Reed from fashion and lifestyle brand Consuela. This is the first time the fair will be held outside of Mexico. Folks interested in attending must reach out to Mexico Design Fair on Instagram.
South Congress Market
Sunday, September 27
After a brief break, the beloved South Congress Market by ISG Studios is back at its original location on the Lively Middle School grounds. It promises to be better than ever, with more than 100 local vendors selling everything from vintage clothing, to home goods, jewelry, and artisan goods. The vendor list is not yet available as applications are still open. The South Congress Market will be held from noon to 6 pm and is free to attend.