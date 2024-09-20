Remodeling gone to the dogs
Grooming stations and catios among top pet-friendly home upgrades in U.S.
Adding pet-friendly amenities during home renovations is becoming an increasingly popular trend among homeowners, according to a new nationwide survey by interior design platform Houzz.
Houzz's home experts revealed nearly half of responders are prioritizing their furry best friends when it comes to home remodeling, which can span from using pet friendly materials to building pet-specific spaces into the home. And for a famously pet-friendly city like Austin, taking on these projects could add a lot of value to the home.
These are the top pet-friendly trends homeowners are pursuing during home renovations.
Updated flooring and doors
By far, the most popular home improvement project was updating flooring throughout, likely to remove any old carpet that may have fallen victim to a pet's muddy footprints or an unfortunate bathroom incident. The study found carpets or rugs are the most frequently replaced items due to damage by a pet. Wood or tile flooring are the most common pet-friendly alternatives, and vinyl is a good choice for its budget friendliness.
Non-carpet flooring is much easier to maintain than carpet, especially when it comes to cleaning up after a puppy.Photo courtesy of Alexandra Crafton Photography via Houzz
After flooring, other frequent renovations include new baseboards, doors, and door frames to replace scratched (or chewed up) surfaces. Starting fresh with these new upgrades can also help homeowners and families protect their home against typical damages and issues (or pet peeves, if you will).
"The biggest pet-related challenges that owners face include an overabundance of fur and hair (65 percent) followed by tracked-in dirt, mud or other outdoor elements (42 percent), and keeping pet-related items organized and out of the way (28 percent)," the report said.
Custom built-in spaces
Many homeowners are adding custom designed pet spaces to their house to accommodate the needs of their furry friends, like grooming stations, playscapes, or litter boxes. But according to the study, most survey responders are taking inspiration from two particular dedicated pet spaces.
"Nearly one in 10 renovating pet owners added built-in areas as part of their home upgrades, with feeding stations (39 percent) and outdoor enclosures (34 percent), such as a catio, topping the list," the report said.
Just as Houzz predicted in 2023, custom designed spaces and furniture pieces are some of the hottest design trends of 2024.
"[Bespoke elements] create a feeling that the homeowner has something truly unique and special," the report said.
Catios are a popular addition for any feline-loving home.Photo courtesy of D2 Interieurs via Jane Beiles Photography
If a custom-built grooming station isn't in the cards, however, there's always your local grooming boutique available to give your pet the perfect spa day.
Let the professionals do the work
Sometimes, it's better to hire a contractor or specialist to handle a home remodel, rather than trying to DIY it. A vast majority (86 percent) of homeowners in the Houzz study are handing the reigns over to professionals to make sure their renovations go smoothly.
"Whether selecting pet-friendly materials or incorporating built-in feeding stations and cozy nooks, homeowners are designing spaces that prioritize the needs of all family members, including pets," said Marine Sargsyan, Houzz staff economist in a release. "This highlights the important role pets play in shaping how people invest in and customize their homes, often with the help of professionals."
Austinites may even catch a glimpse of a few of these specialized renovations at the 2024 American Institute of Architects (AIA) Austin Homes Tour in October.
The full report can be found on houzz.com.