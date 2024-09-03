Welcome Home(s)
9 of Austin's most cleverly designed homes open doors for 2024 tour
There are many, many reasons fall is the best time of year in Austin. We have ACL Music Festival, the beloved Texas Book Festival, a Halloween to rival any city's celebrations, and of course, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Austin Homes Tour.
The AIA Austin Homes Tour has been going on in Austin for 38 years now. Each year, the AIA Austin Homes Tour Committee visits at least a dozen homes all over the city before selecting the nine or 10 homes with the most unique and impressive architecture.
Then, on October 26 and 27, hobbyists, homeowners, and more can meander through these stunning homes on their own self-guided tours. In the weeks leading up to this physical tour, AIA Austin will release pre-tour webinars online so participants can get an introduction to each of the featured homes.
The homes included in the nationally-recognized tour in 2024 are both new and newly renovated, and showcase a wide array of designs from nine local architects. This year's architecture firms include Pollen Architecture & Design, Nick Deaver Jes Deaver Architecture, FAB Architecture, Clark | Richardson Architects, Restructure Studio, Point B Design Group, Hunt Architecture, Alterstudio Architecture, and Hogan Architects + Development. Of the nine firms this year, three are new to the tour—Point B Design Group, Hogan Architects + Development, and Hunt Architecture.
These three new groups are entering with some truly impressive designs. Point B Design Group's home off of Bridle Path includes floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass door for plenty of natural light. The interior of the home is minimalist and modern, but certainly not stark, as you can see from its gentle accents like a delicate backsplash and light wood floors.
Point B Design Group's first home in the AIA Austin Homes Tour is modern but includes delicate and warm details.Photo courtesy of Casey Woods
Hogan Architects + Development, another new firm to the tour, is coming in with a debut home unlike any other we've seen. This home is made up of multiple buildings, surrounded by trees and lush landscaping. The buildings are connected by covered walkways, reminiscent of a Japanese garden. These architects have created something modern, yet rustic, yet completely magical, and have mindfully woven the surrounding landscape into their design.
This home by Hogan Architects + Development features multiple buildings surrounded by beautiful landscaping.Photo courtesy of Casey Woods
The final newbie on this year's tour is Hunt Architecture. Hunt's home is located in the Bryker Woods neighborhood and features a gorgeous mix of natural taupe colors, textures, and modern design elements. The living area of this home includes a brick accent wall, striking beams across the ceiling, an airy skylight, and the piece de resistance, a beautiful built-in sunken sofa. The warm and worn flooring also gives the space some really pleasing dimension.
Hunt Architecture's Bryker Woods home is a warm, cozy mix of modern and natural design elements.Photo courtesy of Casey Woods
Other homes on the tour will feature design elements like floor to ceiling windows, modern swimming pools, spa-like bathrooms, some modern takes on the screened-in porch, and more marble than we knew existed.
Early Bird Tickets ($45) are currently on sale for this event through September 16. After this, general admission tickets will cost $50, or $60 if purchased during tour dates. VIP tickets are also available and include an include an invitation to a VIP cocktail party, general admission to the tour, and AIA Austin Homes Tour swag.
All ticket types are available online at aiaaustin.org.