Motherly love
10 ideas for thoughtful Mother's Day gifts that are made in Austin
Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 10. If you're aiming to find Mom something that'll last longer than brunch, we've compiled a gift guide with Austin-based festivals, artisans and authors. There's free festivals, cookbooks by noted local authors, artisan goods, and more. So skip the card aisle at H-E-B and give mom the gift of a truly thoughtful present.
For things to do together on Mother's Day, check out our events list.
Jewelry by Eliza Page
Located in the heart of the 2nd Street District, Eliza Page is an Austin-based jeweler who's been around for two decades and counting. Eliza Page has incredible necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more.The brand has curated a Mother's Day gift guide for shoppers, but its also fun to stop by and shop together, given the district's relative proximity to a host of fun restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other boutiques.
Art at the Pecan Street Festival
Held through May 9 and 10, the Pecan Street Festival is abundant, with more than 200 local artists and vendors, live music, bites and beverages from over 30 vendors, and activities for adults and children. The festival is best-known for its art selection. Bonus points: admission is free. Held at the Hill Country Galleria at 12700 Hill Country Blvd., the Pecan Street Festival is a celebration of all things Austin, and it's a fun way to spend the day with Mom.
Local cookbook: New School Barbecue
Austin is home to some prolific food authors, among them Texas Monthly's Paula Forbes. In New School Barbecue, Forbes teams up with pitmaster Evan LeRoy of the Michelin-starred LeRoy and Lewis to craft a love letter to the fine art of barbecue. The book contains recipes, grilling techniques, and insider knowledge perfect for any Austin-based mom eager to improve her barbecue game.
Candles and other scented things at Society by Jackson Vaughn
If mom has never been to Society on South Congress Avenue, now is the time. The family-owned boutique candle shop is a must-visit if you're taking Mom out for a shopping trip to upgrade her at-home aromatics. There's artisan hand-poured candles for all sorts of sensory tastes, fragrance sprays, gift bundles, elegant matches, and other gifts. Shopping here is an experience in itself; a must for a Mother's Day shopping excursion.
Western Hats at Maufrais
If you're still walking around SoCo with Mom, take her over to Maufrais for a custom hat made to her liking. You can book a custom hat shaping in-store or purchase a hat ahead of time on the Maufrais website. The boutique store also has a variety of accessories for customizing, in addition to a variety of home goods, apparel, candles and more.
Garden gifts at Barton Springs Nursery Design Studio & Showroom
A relatively new addition to the Barton Springs Nursery, this elegant design studio and showroom expansion is a fun spot to visit after Mother's Day brunch. You can stop by and pick up goods from the gift shop (which also has inventory online). Some of our favorites are a feminine Lilly pleated straw hat with a red bow for the mom dedicated to protecting her face from the sun, and the sleek and sturdy leather macrame plant hanger, ideal for moms looking to upgrade their homes with a touch of locally-sourced sophistication. Other gifts range from apparel to books and home decor, and of course, plenty of gardening tools.
Feminist reads at BookWoman
Located at 5501 N. Lamar Blvd, the locally owned BookWoman has been a beloved feminist bookstore for 50 years and counting. The staff has meticulously curated works of literature that celebrate historically underrepresented voices. Take Mom there and pick something out together, or go by yourself before Mother's Day. Shoppers will find nonfiction and fantastical tales that impart real life lessons that any mother can find relatable and enriching.
Tastings at or from the Austin Winery
Dubbed the first "grape to glass winery within Austin city limits," the Austin Winery is a fun stop for tastings, special events and more. You can book mom for a special tasting experience with paired bites, or sign her up for the Austin Winery wine club, which is one of the more decently priced wine clubs in Austin and the Hill Country. For $90 a month, Mom gets three specially curated wines, a free glass of wine every time she visits the Austin Winery, first access to special events, and 15 percent off all purchases.
Cooking classes at Let's Eat Austin
Bond with Mom and upgrade your culinary skills with a fun cooking class at Let's Eat Austin. There's plenty of options to choose from on a weekly basis — you can sharpen your steak skills, cook up some vegan ramen, roll up some sushi, or even shake up some cocktails together. Another nice aspect of Let's Eat Austin is the ability to modify classes for certain dietary restrictions. Just let them know ahead of booking.
Apparel at Daughters
Locally owned and operated, Daughters is the aptly named boutique on 1210 S. Congress Ave. with thoughtfully selected apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. For the mom looking to update staple pieces in her wardrobe, we'd recommend the simply sophisticated tartan dress in light blue or the comfy Shae tee in berry red, among a large slate of options for all sorts of styles.