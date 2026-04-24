The New Pecan Street
Spring Pecan Street Festival brings art, food, and music back to Bee Cave
The Pecan Street Festival, a vibrant free celebration full of local art, food, and music presented by Thomas J. Henry, will be back at the Hill Country Galleria for two days this spring, May 9 and 10. This is the second year that the festival is located at the Hill Country Galleria, but the third festival, since it happens twice per year.
This sprawling festival takes a state fair-like form, with rides and activities for kids as well as long rows of vendors, including packaged foods to take home and lots of fried foods to enjoy right away. While the standard affordable jewelry, home goods, and prints vendors are all regular attendees, the Pecan Street Festival has a notably broad range of art that extends to original fine art like paintings and sculpture.
Almost the whole time the festival is running there will be life music. Here's who guests will see:
Saturday, May 9
- Noon: Tobias Lund
- 1:15 pm: Jeska Forsyth
- 2:30 pm: David Shabani
- 3:45 pm: Effy Harvard
- 5 pm: Jennifer Foster & The Audacity
- 6:30 pm: Lew Appolo
- 8 pm: Tomar & The FC’s
Sunday, May 10
- Noon: Eric Heideman
- 1:15 pm: The Last Jimenez
- 2:15 pm: DJ Roze
- 3 pm: Bianca Love
- 4 pm: Sisi
- 5:35 pm: Brother Thunder
- 7 pm: The Tiarras
Finally, the Pecan Street Festival has a longtime goal to be "green," which has meant diverting waste (recycling), using chemical-free portapotties, collecting used cooking oil to become biofuel for the festival's generators, and platforming vendors with sustainable values. The festival asks that attendees bring their own bags, recycle and encourage others to recycle, and carpool to the Galleria.
The festival will be open Saturday, May 9, from 11 am to 9 pm, and Sunday, May 10, from 11 am to 8 pm. The Hill Country Galleria is located at 12700 Hill Country Blvd. in Bee Cave.