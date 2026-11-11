Seers and Believers
New design gallery on East Sixth aims to be Austin's contemporary hub
A local interior design house has moved into a new gallery in East Austin. Seer Gallery, by Seer Studio founder and creative director Scott Martin, is now open at 616 E 6th St.
The gallery shows off Martin's own work in furniture design as well as pieces he's curated in visual art, ceramics, lighting, and more. Everything will be shown in vignettes. Anyone who stops by can check out 1,100 square feet of the space, and Martin's studio takes up the remaining 600, a press release says.
Seer Studio’s current collection is the result of its largest expansion since it started in 2020. Now the brand offers dining chairs, case goods, upholstered beds, and modular sectionals. Lighting designs are also in the works. The entire collection is built and hand-finished in Central Texas.
According to the release, Martin never pictured his work being shown by itself. His furniture is "exacting," and other, more traditional pieces in the gallery are chosen to juxtapose it. He finds himself drawn to artists who emphasize imperfection and hopes the space will lead to some idea exchange. (Martin also plays in the local band Club Coma, so he's no stranger to creative collaboration).
Martin saw a gap in the Austin furniture market for contemporary collectible design. He had been traveling to Los Angeles and New York, and he wanted to create a similar hub in Austin. The gallery will also serve as a gathering space for people in the industry, as they would meet up in larger cities known for interior design."
“There are truly discerning design creatives in Central Texas, and a growing collector base to match, but it can still feel incredibly siloed," said Martin in the release. “These people should know one another and have places to show their work. I hope Seer Gallery can contribute to a broader shift already taking place, as Texas becomes an increasingly important destination for contemporary and collectible design. There is a real appetite for more, and I think we’re only at the beginning.”
The collection at Seer Gallery will change often, with quarterly rotations. The first group of artists is as follows:
- Allen Yu
- Cadis
- Casey Zablocki
- Cinnamon Projects
- Frank Zhu
- HQ Object
- Louise Roe
- Maggie Orth
- Mother of God
- Patrick Iadanza
- Perfumer H
- Samantha McCurdy
- Sarah Nsikak
- Savoir Beds
- Saw.Earth
- Studio Ford
- Thompson Street Studio
- Tyler Goin
- Zoe Dering
- Thomas Yang Studio
- Given McClure de Sanchez
- Tender Vessels
The building that houses the gallery went up nearly 150 years ago, and was previously a feed store, multiple bars, and an antique shop, among other uses. The whole district around it is under a long-term revitalization; both the district and the project are called Old Sixth, and one team unites the many projects. Other recent tenants include Taquería De Diez, Estudio6, and an unnamed new concept by Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group.
Seer Gallery is open from 11 am to 4 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. A new website is coming soon.