People are still moving to Austin in a steady stream, no doubt spurred on by the newfound ability to work from anywhere. But our population is also swelling due to ATX's status as a growing tech city — it even beat out Silicon Valley and San Francisco for the second year in a row in a new ranking.

But once all these workers arrive, where are they looking to buy? Lease-to-own company ZeroDown analyzed its data and found the most popular ZIP codes for employees of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other top tech players.

78660, Pflugerville

Only 15 minutes from downtown, a combination of location, affordability, and "pfun" puts this town on top. In its latest report, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ranked Pflugerville the fifth best city in Texas based on employment, housing, quality of life, education, and health metrics. The hit TV show Friday Night Lights used the city's stadium as a filming location, and, as of last year, there is now a Torchy's Tacos outpost — eliminating your last excuse for avoiding this Travis County up-and-comer.

78704, South Austin

This area includes great neighborhoods like Barton Hills, Travis Heights, and Zilker, where the 350-acre Zilker Park encourages you to take a cold dip in the Barton Springs Pool, smell the roses at the Zilker Botanical Garden, or climb around on Rock Island. The Zilker Great Lawn is home to the renowned Austin City Limits Music Festival (in non-COVID times, of course). The '04, as the locals call it, is the ZIP code that Keeps Austin Weird. It is becoming more expensive, and a high-paying STEM job may be your ticket to ride the Zilker Zephyr.

78731, Northwest Hills

This upscale family-friendly neighborhood is set on a hilltop in West Austin, just off MoPac. Besides excellent views, residents have easy access to the shopping and dining of North and Northwest Austin. A commuter's paradise, the vibe is peaceful and serene with frequent wildlife sightings. The main drag is Far West Boulevard, where neighborhood joints offer everything from barbecue to fine dining.

78745, South Austin

You're still close to downtown and funky South Congress, but homes here are more affordable. Walk or bike to nearby Uncommon Objects, the antique store that used to be on South Congress Avenue, or get your cookie fix from Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse. Menchaca might even be the new Rainey Street, as developers and bar owners have bought old homes and turned them into bars like Indian Roller and South Austin Beer Garden. It might be, as tech workers are flocking to one of the biggest up and coming entertainment districts in Austin.

78738, Bee Cave

Though it technically did not exist until 1987 (true story!), Bee Cave has quickly grown to have a big-city feel without the actual big city part. Located in Travis County west of downtown Austin, it's a bit further out but no less enticing. Hill Country Galleria and Lone Star Farmers' Market are the go-tos for shopping, while the Bee Cave Sculpture Park is a seven-acre natural park that showcases a combination of rotating and permanent sculptures. Its quaint name derives from the colonies of Mexican honeybees that live on the banks of Barton Creek.

Whether you are moving to Austin from out of state or from right down the street, ZeroDown has your back; its lease-to-own program is perfect for giving you added flexibility if you end up needing to move again, or helping you get into the home you love now without having to worry about the down payment yet. Learn more about how ZeroDown works here.