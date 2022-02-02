$2 billion development plants seeds for more growth near Austin’s new Apple campus

A more than $2 billion mixed-use project is set to emerge in Northwest Austin near the new Apple campus.

Once it’s completed, the 156-acre Pearson Ranch will include 2.6 million square feet of office space; 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, community, and cultural space; two hotels; thousands of high-end residences; and 30 acres of parkland. The site is at West Parmer Lane and RR 620 (State Highway 45).

Austin-based Inspire Development, developer of Pearson Ranch, just broke ground on the project. Pittsburgh-based Urban Design Associates is designing it.

“Located in the new premier hub for major technology companies, Pearson Ranch will provide needed access to office space for employers, generating new jobs and providing onsite access to retail, housing, and park space for Central Texas,” Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell says in a news release.

The first phase of Pearson Ranch includes development of 41 acres, featuring about 600,000 square feet of office space, three apartment complexes, and retail shops. The entire 156-acre project is expected to be finished in 10 to 15 years.

Growth in the area around the future Pearson Ranch continues to explode. Apple is nearing completion of its $1 billion campus at 6900 W. Parmer Ln., about 2 miles from Pearson Ranch. The Apple office campus is eventually supposed to house as many as 15,000 employees. About 7,000 people already are assigned to Apple’s nearby office campus, located at West Parmer and Riata Trace Circle.