Hill Country community coasts onto list of 10 most affordable lake towns in the U.S.

The lake lifestyle beckons many of us. But living by a lake can be a pricey proposition. Homes at Lake Travis, for instance, easily fetch well over $1 million.

However, one town near Austin makes Realtor.com’s new list of the 10 most affordable lake towns in the U.S. Marble Falls, a Hill Country community roughly 50 miles northwest of Austin, appears at No. 10 in the ranking. Sandusky, Ohio, along the shores of Lake Erie, reels in the No. 1 spot.

Marble Falls, situated along Lake Marble Falls and near Lake LBJ, “is becoming one of the best-known tourist destinations in the central part of the state,” Realtor.com notes.

“Located just an hour from Austin, the town and its surrounding lakes — which are actually dams in the Colorado River — have become an increasingly popular second-home destination. [People] can play on the lake, ride horses, or follow off-road Jeep trails without losing access to high-speed internet and other city amenities,” according to the website.

Some folks might argue, though, whether Marble Falls is truly affordable. Realtor.com lists the median list price of a home there at $559,550. However, that home likely comes with much more land than you’d get for the same price in Austin.

“People are realizing they don’t have to be in the city and suburbs, so they can be out there,” Stephen Bednarski, a real estate agent with Bee Cave-based Mark Martin and Co., tells Realtor.com. “You get larger lots for the same amount of money, but you still have access to everything you need.”