Innovative timber development roots in East Austin with modern offices and lofts

A Houston real estate investor and developer will incorporate mass timber, a category of building materials that’s growing in popularity in the U.S., into an office and residential project that it’s planning in East Austin.

The real estate company, Hines, says T3 Eastside will be the company’s first Class A timber project featuring a residential component. The project will consist of 92,000 square feet of office space, along with 9,200 square feet of residential space across 15 loft-style units.

T3 Eastside will go up at 1200 E. Fourth St., near businesses such as Whole Foods, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, and Juiceland. It’ll be Hines’ first new office project in Austin in more than four decades.

The American Wood Council defines mass timber as a category of framing styles normally involving the use of large, solid engineered wood panels to construct walls, floors, and roofs. As of June, nearly 1,200 mass timber projects had been constructed across the U.S. since 2013 or were being designed, according to the Wood Products Council.

Hines says amenities at T3 East will include social and collaboration spaces, a rooftop patio, private outdoor balconies, shared conference space, a fitness center with a yoga studio, bike storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

T3 is Hines’ proprietary mass timber offering. The timber is entirely renewable, recyclable, and nontoxic, while the space is “fully future-proofed” for a post-COVID world and the building systems are “technology-rich,” Hines says.

“Hines is a strong believer in Austin’s economy, talented workforce, cost-effectiveness, and quality of living. And the world’s most innovative companies have recognized this and will look for office buildings that match their unique culture and standards,” John Mooz, senior managing director at Hines and head of its Austin office, says in a news release. “T3 Eastside will allow Hines to deliver a best-in-class building to meet the future needs of these companies, and help them attract and retain the best talent in the marketplace.”