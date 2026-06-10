Austin-area home with impressive skate park listed for $395,000
There are always luxury homes for sale in Austin, but every once in a while, an affordable home comes on the market with a personality reminiscent of old "weird" Austin. That's the case for a creative property in Cedar Creek that comes with its own professional level skate park right in the back yard.
The property at 3209 River Rd. sits on just over half an acre of land in Cedar Creek's Colorado River Ranchettes neighborhood, about half an hour from downtown Austin and less than 20 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The house is on the market for $395,000.
The 1,352-square foot house on the lot was built in 1985. The listing says the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has been renovated over the years to improve its functionality and layout without compromising comfort or its unique character. A bright turquoise exterior and black trim balance the interior's medium gray walls, white trim, bamboo flooring, and dark kitchen cabinetry.
Other updates to the home include remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen cabinets, expanded closets, and additional storage spaces.
As visitors step outside onto the covered and screened back porch, they're met with a skater's dream in the back yard: an expansive private skate space.
The skate area would even be an upgrade in many public spaces.Photo by Arius Holifield
According to Allure Real Estate listing agent Justine Smith, the previous owners dedicated many years to creating the skate space and turning the property into a place that combines "creativity, action sports culture, and Austin's long-standing spirit of individuality."
"Whether you skate, ride BMX, have creative kids, love to entertain, or just appreciate something completely different, it’s an incredible feature that makes this property unforgettable," the listing says.
The lot is shaded by sprawling trees, including mature oaks, and the back yard also offers "peaceful pasture views with cattle behind the property that make it feel surprisingly private and country-like." The neighborhood itself also has its own pure Austin feel with few to no restrictions, so residents can give their homes their own unique personality and charm.
The property sits on just over half an acre of land.Photo by Arius Holifield
"What makes the property especially compelling is that it captures a side of Austin that many longtime residents feel is becoming harder to find — creative, unconventional, and entirely authentic," Smith said. "As the listing agent, I immediately recognized that this property is much more than a home for sale. It's a reflection of Austin's DIY culture and an opportunity for someone seeking a truly one-of-a-kind living experience."
The property will host a "bring a board, have a beer" open house at 3209 River Rd. on Saturday, June 20, from 1-4 pm.