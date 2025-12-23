hottest headlines of 2025
Suburbs sizzle in Austin's hottest real estate stories of 2025
Editor's note: As 2025 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, including the red-hot topic of real estate. Austin's suburbs — and sp highly sought-after ZIP codes — are as popular as ever, and more locals are comparing the costs and benefits between renting and buying a home. Here's a look at the 10 hottest Austin real estate headlines of 2025.
1. Booming Austin neighbor among top 20 suburbs for Americans on the move. A February 2025 report by moving services website moveBuddha ranked Georgetown at No. 18 on its list of American suburbs that everyone wants to move to.
2. This Austin suburb has the 4th most moved-to U.S. ZIP code of 2025. Leander's 78641 ZIP code ranked No. 4 on MovingPlace's list of the 10 most popular U.S. ZIP codes for movers in 2025.
3. 2 Texas cities praised among most affordable beach towns for homebuyers. Texans who have longed to buy a home on the Gulf Coast can make their dream a reality by searching for their next home in Port Lavaca or Corpus Christi.
4. 5 Austin suburbs featured on 2025 list of best small cities in America. Five Austin suburbs — Leander, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, and Kyle — are maximizing their popularity on WalletHub's 2025 list of the best small cities in America.
5. Famous 'Dazed and Confused' home in Austin goes up for sale for $950K. Dazed and Confused character Mitch Kramer's home in Austin's Allandale neighborhood went on the market in February for less than $1 million.
This recently renovated home was featured in the cult classic film Dazed & Confused. Photo courtesy of AV Media Company/Compass
6. Austin suburbs are some of the top U.S. hot spots for new rental homes. Texas led the nation with the highest single-family home rental construction growth in 2025, and Austin was among the top 10 U.S. metros building the most new homes for rent.
7. This Austin-area town has the No. 1 hottest U.S. ZIP code this fall. An analysis of American relocation trends revealed the small town of Dale, outside of Austin, was the No. 1 hottest ZIP code for movers nationwide in October 2025.
8. Cozy Austin neighborhood ranked 2nd best place to live in Texas in 2025. This isn't the first time Austin's Triangle State neighborhood has been lauded as one of the best places to live.
9. Here's how much Austinites spend renting instead of buying a home. The affordability of homeownership was certainly a hot topic this year, and the cost difference between renting and buying a home in Austin adds up to more than $1,000 per month.
10. Torchy's Tacos founder lists artsy Lake Austin estate for $25.5M. The property consisted of a 10,227-square-foot main house, along with a 7,016-square-foot second house and a detached one-bedroom casita, plus an undeveloped two-acre lot.