Adored local restaurant group spices up North Austin with new pink taqueria location

Hey, girl, do you feel the need to completely break up with 2021 and embrace the new year with some female empowerment and a whole lot of delicious style? Well, grab your gal pals and prepare to get tickled pink while digging into some of the best taquitos in town and enjoying a shot of X Boyfriend or perhaps some tantalizing frozen Anti Bitch Juice.

Taquero Mucho — the pink-drenched, women-championing, over-the-top Instagrammable taco joint from beloved Austin hospitality biz Gabriela’s Group — will officially open its second location on Friday, January 7.

Located at 11101 Burnet Rd., near The Domain, the new Taquero Mucho will continue the delicious traditions that Austinites have come to adore since the opening of the restaurant’s first location, at 508 West Ave, in February 2020. That means diners can expect irresistible menu items inspired by co-owner and creative director Gabriela Bucio’s Michoacán family recipes, the popular weekend brunch menu, and, oh yeah, a ton of décor in Taquero Mucho’s signature pink hue.

Other gorgeous design elements at the new 3,800-square-foot location include custom imported tile, marble countertops, vibrant bathrooms, branded wallpaper, a full-service countertop bar and spacious dining room, and several custom neon signs that are ideal backdrops for those ever-important taco selfies.

In addition to the spicy and oh-so-delightful nibbles and brunch offerings (We’re looking at you, Enmoladas Verdes!), the new Taquero Mucho will feature a signature bar program developed by Bucio that showcases a variety of craft cocktails, margaritas, and micheladas — all made with fresh-squeezed juice and often with fruits Bucio ate as a child when visiting her grandmother in Mexico.

And in true Taquero Mucho style, there will be a wide array of creative concoctions available, including several CBD-inspired cocktails that feature ingredients sourced from other women-owned Austin businesses.

While the opening of the new Taquero Mucho will certainly be heralded by North Austinites as the cool new taco hangout, this gem is just one of many concepts Austin-based Gabriela’s Group has rolled out recently.

In fact, the fast-growing business, which was founded by Bucio and her brother, Arturo Bucio, had quite the year in 2021, despite the pandemic crushing any number of other local concepts. Along with its original Gabriela’s location downtown, the first Taquero Mucho, and Latin music venue Mala Vida, the hospitality group added a second location of its flagship restaurant, Gabriela’s, at 9600 S. I-35, in South Austin, as well as its Mala Santa venue, at 8509 Burleson Rd. on the east side.

The group also revamped local boutique coffee shop Revival Coffee on East Seventh Street and opened Seareinas, a Mexican seafood restaurant and bar concept located in North Austin at 6607 N. I-35.

Bucio credits her team for the successful recent growth spurt while also remaining ever the inspirer.

“The fact that we are able to expand Taquero Mucho to a second location in less than two years is a true testament to the hard work of my amazing team. Without them, none of this would be possible and I’m so grateful to be surrounded by so many talented people,” she says.

“I also really hope that this news provides another example to young Latinas and Latinos everywhere that dreams can come true,” Bucio continues. “I can attest that such a path won’t be easy, but if you can remain steadfast, strategic, and supportive in your approach while surrounding yourself with talent and creativity, you truly can make the impossible possible.”

Check out the new Taquero Mucho for dine-in service with limited seating 11 am-9 pm Monday through Sunday, and brunch service 11 am-3 pm Saturday and Sunday. Follow the brand on social media at @taqueromuchoaustin for any updates to hours of operation and for impending info about Taquero Mucho’s official grand opening celebration.