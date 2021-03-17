East Austin walk-up 'bodega' opens with to-go daiquiris and notary public

Have you ever wanted to order a breakfast sandwich, a to-go cocktail, and get something notarized at the same time? Well folks, do we have the place for you.

Wicky's Walkup, the newest concept from the all-star team behind The Cavalier and Taco Fuego, is opening on March 22 at 2400 Webberville Rd. Dubbed a "swamp-tiki walkup bodega," Wicky's is a fast-casual walkup window and patio where patrons can order sandwiches, cocktails, and breakfast biscuits, as well as purchase bodega essentials and notary public services.

Muffalettas and New England-style shrimp rolls, both served on Easy Tiger bread, are the stars of the menu, and available in vegetarian and vegan options (beets for the muffaletta and Jamaician-jerk jackfruit for the shrimp rolls). Rounding out the food offerings: salads, breakfast biscuits, sweet treats, and a section devoted exclusively to tater tots.

With Webberville Road designated as an open-container space, to-go frozen daiquiris — including a New Orleans-style Hurricane — are available, along with canned cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages like sodas and sparkling waters.

A small menu of "bodega essentials" — wine, beer, cigarettes, and liquor — are also on hand, as well as a notary public, which can be purchased for $4 per stamp, or is free with a purchase.

Though the concept is undoubtedly fun, owners Rachelle Fox and Chadwick Leger have had a serious battle to keep their family business afloat the last 12 months. During the early days of the pandemic, The Cavalier pivoted into a grab-and-go market for essentials before eventually reopening the patio with an updated menu of crave-worthy bar fare and cocktails. In December, the pair also launched Taco Fuego, a pop-up composed entirely of former Taco Bell items that have been removed from the fast-food chain's menu.