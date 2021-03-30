7 things to know in Austin food right now: Via 313 slices into hot suburb

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and re-openings

It’s been a busy week for Austin’s Detroit-style pizza godfathers, Via 313. On March 24, it was officially announced that the beloved Austin-based pizzeria would open its latest location at 2111 N. IH-35 in Round Rock. The expansion represents the first time the Hunt brothers’ pizza operation has ventured north of Austin, bringing with it the company’s variety of delightfully cheesy square-shaped pies. Elsewhere in tasty, square-shaped pizza news, Via 313 and Austin-based Asian food delivery company Tso Chinese will team up to create a special Rangoon-topped pizza to support Austin’s Asian community. According to the Austin American-Statesman, the Detroit-style pie, which will be available to order online, by phone, and in person at participating Via 313 locations beginning April 5, will be topped with real blue crab and Philadelphia cream cheese from the Chinese restaurant, along with crispy wontons, scallions and sweet chile sauce.

One of the city’s best street taco operations has made a triumphant return to its originating Seventh Street location. Asador is officially operating out of chic mezcal tasting room Las Perlas at 405 E. Seventh St. Returning after shuttering temporarily last June, chef Joe Becerra’s revamped operation introduces such enticing offerings as Modelo-habanero queso and quesadillas made with gooey asadero cheese. Asador is open Sunday through Monday from 5 pm to midnight, and Tuesday through Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am.

Great news for New Yorkers at heart. Local bagel masters Rosen’s Bagels and Co. have announced the opening of their first brick-and-mortar location, set to open this summer. The shop will be located just outside the Domain, at 11101 Burnet Rd. The restaurant space will also allow Rosen’s to offer an extended menu, including bagel sandwiches for breakfast and lunch, matzah ball soup, and salads with bagel croutons. Additionally, there will be a full coffee menu from Tiny House Coffee Roasters, including espresso, lattes, iced coffee, and more. Rosen’s will still continue to offer bagels wholesale to local businesses, including Biderman’s Deli, Patika, Jo’s Coffee, and Wright Bros. Brew and Brew, and will offer delivery service once the brick-and-mortar location is open.

Because no city can never have enough taco options, Austin’s ever-expanding chain Torchy’s Tacos will (finally) sizzle its way into South Austin this fall. Located adjacent to the Oaks at Slaughter H-E-B in Southpark Meadows, the chain’s 13th Austin location brings with it such “damn good” taco options as the Trashy Trailer Park and Baja shrimp, plus freshly squeezed, hand-shaken margaritas. In addition to Torchy’s upcoming South location, the brand will continue to grow in Texas this year with the opening of new locations in the greater Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio areas, and expand into new states, including Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina. Until then, those interested in living the taco dream, aka working at a revered taco shop, can visit torchystacos.com/careers to find open positions as Torchy’s approaches the Southpark Meadows opening.

Talk about a buzz! Local musicians Chris Brecht and Megan LaPrelle, perhaps best known by their group name, The Eastern Leaves, are getting into the lucrative world of Austin coffee trailers. The group’s trailer, dubbed Freewheelin’ Coffee, is now located on the same property as the new Long Play Lounge East, at 1910 E. Cesar Chavez St. Freewheelin’ Coffee is inspired by the boulangeries of France, where it is customary to window shop for baked goods, sandwiches, and pastries. At Freewheelin’, browse through a selection of delectables, including cookies, kolaches, and more. The trailer also serves the typical Austin espresso, coffee, and matcha drink options, including locally sourced coffee beans and teas from Texas Coffee Traders. Freewheelin’ Coffee is open 7 am to 2 pm Tuesday through Friday and 8 am to 2 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Other news and notes

Fans of cinema virtuoso Quentin Tarantino definitely don’t want to miss the spring menu from east side speakeasy spot Whisler’s, which is paying homage to the director with a selection of 10 different Tarantino-esque cocktails. The specials include the Pulp Fiction-inspired 5 Dollar Milkshake (Smith & Cross Rum, apricot, vanilla, coconut, and pineapple), the Kill Bill-inspired Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique (Toki Japanese Whisky, pandan leaf, Meyer lemon, yuzu, and honey ginger), and the low ABV Flower Child (jasmine, lychee, and Strega), inspired by Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

If you love free food, we have great news for you. On April 10, East Austin-based spot The Kebab Shop will offer free gyro wraps or boxes with standard fillings to followers of its Instagram page. Customers looking to take advantage of this deal can do so by ordering online at thekebabshop.com using the promo code TKSATX. This promotion is capped at a limit of one kebab or box per customer. Customers must display to the the shop’s team that they follow The Kebab Shop on Instagram. The promotion will take place from noon to 4 pm only at The Kebab Shop’s East Austin location at 1011 E. Fifth St.