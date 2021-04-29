Celebrate Mom with Austin’s best Mother’s Day specials for dining in or to go

If ever there were a time to heap on the motherly praise, it’s this Mother’s Day, after a year in which moms stepped into new territory, cheerfully taking on the additional roles of teacher, caretaker, and all-around superwoman. May 9 is quickly approaching, so make plans now to celebrate Mom by scooping up a mother lode of meals to go or safely dining in at one of the many local hot spots serving up Mother’s Day specials.

Aba

Treat Mom to a Mediterranean feast to go for her special day this year. The well-rounded meal ($52.95 per person) includes avocado and fava bean spread with house bread, hummus with crudite, a leafy green salad with tahini vinaigrette, harissa shrimp cocktail, beef tenderloin kebab with lemon dill basmati rice, za’atar roasted chicken with sugar snap peas and green garlic, gunpowder mashed potatoes, and isot double chocolate cake. Add-ons are also available. Pre-order online until Friday, May 7 for pickup May 8 or 9 from 11 am-3 pm.

Alamo Drafthouse

Austin-based eat-in cinema Alamo Drafthouse is bringing brunch back to its menu just in time to treat Mom. It’ll be served up alongside brunch screenings of “Mama Mia!,” “Hairspray,” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” and will feature brunch favorites like French toast, a BLT, breakfast tacos, prickly pear Ranch Water, and, of course, mimosas. Movie tickets run $8.50 per person, and brunch item prices vary. As the folks at Alamo are suggesting, “Arrive famished, okay?”

Antonelli’s Cheese Shop

The gourmet local cheesemongers are honoring all mothers, caregivers, and leading ladies this holiday, curating a variety of delectable delights. The special Mother’s Day gift box ($75 for curbside pickup or local delivery) includes an array of cheeses and cured meats, jelly, pickles, marcona almonds, and natural wafer crackers. Mix in some sweet treats with Antonelli’s Mother’s Day cheese and chocolate tray ($90 for curbside pickup or local delivery), which includes local cheeses paired with several chocolate bar varieties, as well as preserves, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers. Or go all-in and check out the virtual bubbles and cheese brunch ($70 for the first ticket, $40 for each consecutive ticket), which includes cheese, a food-pairings tasting plate, a bottle of white sparkling wine, a bottle of sparkling red, and Rambler sparkling water.

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK at the Domain is getting right to the heart of things this Mother’s Day, offering its heart-shaped pizza on May 9 for dine-in service and takeout. And because CPK is feeling generous, each guest will get a gift card redeemable on their next visit.

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection

Treat Mom to a truly upscale experience with Garden Dining at the Estate at Lutie’s Garden Restaurant, the newly opened spectacular eatery located on the grounds of the Commodore Perry Estate in Hyde Park. Mom will adore the beef tartare and sunchoke falafel. Make a weekend of it and check out the Mother’s Day at the Estate offerings, which include guided art demos, calming “sound baths,” live portrait sessions, and flower bouquet arranging.

Cru Food & Wine Bar

Springtime brunch is on the menu at Cru this Mother’s Day, with the Domain location serving up a special three-course brunch ($45 per person), in which diners get to choose their own combinations of appetizer, entrée, and dessert. For those preferring to serve Mom breakfast in bed, Cru has you covered with its Take-home Breakfast for Two ($80), which includes two apps, two entrées, and two desserts. Also available: mimosa kits for eight ($25) and discounted bottles of wine. The deadline for take-home orders is May 8 at 4 pm.

Group Therapy

Enjoy Mother’s Day brunch this year with a ZaZa twist. Hotel ZaZa’s signature restaurant, Group Therapy, will serve up a selection of bites and sips, including highlights like crab cake Benedict, Mediterranean seared tuna salad, and salmon bagelettes. Reservations are available online.

Hotel Ella

Goodall’s Kitchen, the American bistro located at Austin’s Hotel Ella, will toast moms this Mother’s Day with a good old-fashioned brunch featuring, among other delicious bites, crab cake Benedict and orange blossom creme brulee. Moms can enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly. Reserve a table online. Or opt for something a little more Mom’s cup of tea with Hotel Ella’s afternoon tea offering, which includes a variety of tarts, bite-size sandwiches, tea, and a complimentary glass of bubbly. Reservations are available for Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 from 3-5 pm.

Intero

Zero-food-waste Italian eatery Intero is treating mothers to some tasty treats this holiday. This Mother’s Day, all moms will receive complimentary homemade chocolates, and Mother’s Day specials include farm-to-table pasta dishes, pizza, prime cuts, and more. Intero will also serve up a special Mother’s Day cocktail. Reservations are suggested.

Launderette

This year, grab brunch all packed up and ready to go from one of Mom’s favorite new American eateries. Launderette is serving up a Mother’s Day brunch kit ($55) that includes green shakshuka (green tomato hatch chile sauce, piquillo pepper, kale, chermoula, feta, fresh herbs, Vital Farms eggs), house-made focaccia, breakfast sausage, citrus salad, and two take-and-bake cinnamon rolls. For an extra $15, Launderette will even throw in an 8-inch round, fluted baking dish. Add-ons — including flower arrangements — are also available. Pre-order online for pickup Saturday, May 8 from 2-5 pm.

Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café

Could Mom love anything more than a drizzle-topped Parisian crêpe on her special day? If so, it’d likely be a complimentary glass of wine. Treat the mothers in your life to an array of specialty crêpes at Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café (the croque madam crêpe is a tasty choice), and the café will treat Mom to a free glass of rosé. But the free drinks will be available for only the first 150 moms who stop by the Domain café on Mother’s Day, so plan accordingly.

Suerte

Whether your traditional Mother’s Day meal comes in the form of brunch or dinner, Suerte has moms covered with a variety of Mexican dishes made with Texas ingredients. Brunch specials include Suerte’s brunch pastries like empanadas, kolaches, and other rotating favorites, and spicy chilaquiles. For dinner, Suerte will serve up some seasonal meal specials, perfect for pairing with Mom’s favorite natural wine or tequila cocktail. Reservations are suggested.

Taco Cabana

In the event that Mama needs a margarita stat, head over to Taco Cabana for the Mother’s Day food bundle ($19.99), featuring a half order of TC Kickin’ Nachos and 12 signature chicken flautas — and don’t forget to order the margs! TC’s ongoing MargaritaPalooza includes 12 marg flavors for $2 each. And if that’s not enough to whet Mom’s appetite, hit up Facebook or Instagram by May 10, post a photo showing why Mama needs some margs, tag @TacoCabana, and the hashtags #MamaNeedsMargaritas and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 12 tasty prizes.

Texas Ava

The tasting room shared by local wine brands C.L. Butaud and Wine for the People is raising at toast to all moms this holiday. On Mother’s Day, the tasting room, located about 30 minutes from downtown Austin near Dripping Springs, will serve Mom her choice of a complimentary glass of rosé. Randy Hester will serve the C.L. Butaud Pa Pa Frenchy Rosé and Rae Wilson of Wine for the People will offer her signature divine Dandy Rosé. Onsite food truck Brucie will also serve up some specials with Mom in mind. Reservations are recommended.



Trace

What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than dragging Mom to brunch — emphasis on the “dragging.” Trace at the W Hotel Austin will present a special drag queen brunch for Mom’s special day. The 1980s-themed event, hosted by the lovely Vylette Ward, will include brunch noshes and cocktail specials, as well as a complimentary glass of bubbly and flowers for Mom. Additionally, the W’s Away Spa will offer mom-centric treatments accompanied by mimosas, flowers, free parking, and a Wet pool day pass.

True Food Kitchen

This Mother’s Day, True Food Kitchen at the Domain is honoring moms with a special brunch on Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9, with dine-in and takeaway service available. Highlights include strawberry quinoa pancakes, the bubbly-forward Bouquet All Day cocktail, and the Mother’s Rosé Refresher. All moms will be gifted a $10 True gift card and can enter for a chance to win a piece of Kendra Scott jewelry.

Uchiko

Show Mom you’re sweet on her with Uchiko executive pastry chef Ariana Quant’s curated Mother’s Day Sweet Box ($95), which features six entremets-style petite cakes: salty caramel candy bar, apple tatin, matcha cassis tart, chocolate hazelnut choux, raspberry white chocolate bombe, and citrus petite cake. The box also comes with a bottle of rosé, so you can’t lose with this offering. To reserve a box, call the restaurant at 512-916-4808. Curbside pickup takes place Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 from 4-10 pm.

William Chris Vineyards

Why not wine and dine Mom this year with a trip to the Hill Country for William Chris Vineyards’ educational wine experience and a chef’s food and wine pairing event? A tasting room ambassador will guide the 45-minute educational wine experience ($20 per person for up to six) as guests sip William Chris wines while peering out at a gorgeous Hill Country backdrop and taking in some live music. Also available is the vineyard estate’s chef food and wine pairing offering ($40 per person for two to six people), featuring a curated pairing experience with chef Josh Tye’s small bites paired with William Chris wines. Reservations are available for both experiences online.

Z’Tejas

Southwestern grill Z’Tejas is going all out to treat moms this Mother’s Day. The restaurant will offer Mom a free brunch entrée on her special day. The regular brunch menu, along with the addition of breakfast fajitas, will be available during Z’Tejas’ extended Mother’s Day brunch service, which runs from 11 am-4 pm.