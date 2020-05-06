Pick up Mother's Day brunch and dinner from these Austin restaurants

Big family gatherings might still be ill-advised, but that doesn't give you a pass on honoring Mom this year. Austin-area restaurants have put together special menus for Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, May 10, and many are available to-go.

Bakery Lorraine (Domain Northside)

Surprise Mom with a box of six macarons (flavors are almond joy, pistachio, and grapefruit, no substitutions) and flowers by Vintage Bouquet for $35. A desser box includes a Japonaise, a chocolate caramel tart, a red tart, and a heart moonpie, all for $25. The Mother's Day meal is $45, and includes a cassoulet of braised chicken in a pork shoulder ragu with white beans and breadcrumbs, a large house salad, and a large strawberry shortcake. Items are available on a first come, first served basis, with pick-up available Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, only.

East Austin Culinary Studio

Owner Amanda Darby is hosting a virtual cooking class for Mother's Day on May 10 at 10 am. Virtually celebrate Mom while learning a new skill set and ending up with a delicious meal, as you all make Mother's Day high tea at home. Receive a grocery list to get the ingredients in advance for baked scones with homemade seasonal fruit jam, a fresh spring salad with lemon vinaigrette; blueberry and lemon cake with cream cheese frosting; and three tea sandwiches: cucumber and beet, smokey sweet potato and miso, and avocado and tahini. The cost is $40 per ticket, and you can RSVP here.

Eberly

A one-day-only pastry curbside brunch is happening on Sunday, May 10 between 9 am-1 pm outside of the restaurant. Pastry chef Sarah Seghi will offer a curated pastry menu where guests can add on wine selections by sommelier Krista Church and garden-style flower arrangements from Rebel Floral. Orders must be must placed by Thursday, May 7 here. The menu includes cinnamon rolls (eight per order), apricot jam babka (one loaf is approximately 12 slices), lemon raspberry pound cake (also approximately 12 slices), marbled chocolate chunk banana bread (approximately 12 slices), and chocolate chip cookies (one dozen per order).

Emmer & Rye

Brunch pick-up and delivery is set for Saturday, May 9 from 11 am-9 pm, while dinner is available for pick-up and delivery on Sunday, May 10, 11:30 am-2 pm. Brunch main dish options include shakshuka kits (eight pita and eight eggs) for $120 and crab eggs Benedict (seasoned crab meat and hollandaise sauce with refresh instructions) for $150. Accompaniments include pita chips and smoked red snapper dip, shepherds salad, cultured labneh, fresh seasonal fruit, and fried pistachio and oats. The dinner main dish is roasted chicken (served with confit potatoes and chimichurri) for $130, with the accompaniments mirroring brunch.

Gelateria Gemelli

There are three special Mother's Day packages available for for pick-up and delivery through Sunday, May 10. The first is $24 and includes three pints of gelato or sorbetto of your choice for the price of two (excluding Aperol sorbetto). The second is $40 and comes with one bottle of Adami Garbel prosecco, one pint of Aperol sorbetto, freshly baked house-made focaccia, Castelvetrano olives, and aged Parmesan. The third is $55 and includes two pints of the gelato of your choice, one pint of Aperol sorbetto, one bottle of Adami Garbel prosecco, focaccia, Castelvetrano olives, and aged Parmesan.

Halcyon Coffee (Aldrich Street)

The Mueller location began welcoming back diners on May 1, and is open Friday and Saturday from 9 am-9 pm, and until 8 pm the rest of the week. Pick-up and delivery is still available, and the last day for Mother's Day orders is May 8. Get chicken and waffles with bourbon syrup for $12 (one person) and $24 (two people), and a classic croque madame for $14. Dinner is $75-$125 (to serve two-three or four-six people) and includes fresh lobster and mushroom risotto, chef salad, house-made garlic bread, and tiramisu. You can also add a mimosa flight kit in your choice of pear, grapefruit, pineapple, apple, and mango for $15 (one bottle, two flavors) or $25 (two bottles and four flavors).

Hestia

Brunch pick-up and delivery is set for Saturday, May 9 from 11 am-9 pm, while dinner is available for pick-up and delivery on Sunday, May 10, from 11:30 am-2 pm. Brunch main dish options include prime rib (served with confit potatoes and chimichurri) and crab eggs Benedict (seasoned crab meat and hollandaise with refresh instructions), each $150. Accompaniments include Parker House rolls, a frisee salad with red wine and mustard vinaigrette, a matcha lavender latte, and Monster Cookies to bake at home. For dinner, choose between prime rib (served with confit potatoes and chimichurri) for $150 and sausage or mushroom lasagna for $120. Dinner is accompanied by Parker House rolls, smoked beets and pecan salsa matcha, a frisee salad with red wine and mustard vinaigrette, and carrot cupcakes. You can also add on a mimosa kit, a Cooking Channel subscription, 64-ounce matcha lavender lattes, and 12 Monster Cookies with a personalized note.

The League Kitchen & Tavern

All three locations (Dripping Springs, Lakeway, and Avery Ranch) are offering a Mother's Day brunch pack for $125, which serves four-six people and includes, biscuits and jam, a spinach and gouda quiche, bread pudding French toast, smoked salmon deviled eggs, a whole roasted chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, assorted chocolates, and a mimosa kit featuring Mumm Napa sparkling wine. Delivery and to-go are available daily from 11:30 am-8 pm, with Mother's Day pre-orders being accepted through May 8 at 8 pm.

Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar

The rib dinner for two is $39.75, and available from 4-8:30 pm on Sundays and Mondays only. It comes with one rack (that serves two) of smoked baby back Durac pork ribs, glazed with a sweet-savory sauce of pineapple juice, tamarind, chilies, and acid and finished with pickled cauliflower and green onions. Also included is coconut-scented rice lime leaves, your choice of two sides, and two salted chocolate chip toffee cookies. As a special treat for Mother's Day, executive pastry chef Ariana Quant will be making a limited number of special desserts, and you can order a mimosa DIY cocktail kit for $32 which includes one bottle of mango passion mimosa mix and one bottle of JP Chenet Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine.

Mattie's

In addition to a special brunch menu and beverages to-go for curbside pick-up, Mattie's is accepting limited reservations for Mother's Day in-house dining. Orders must be placed by end of day on May 7 by emailing mail@mattiesaustin.com and can be picked up on Saturday, May 9.

The Peached Tortilla

The Mother's Day Brunch Family Meal feeds four to five and can be picked up on May 9 from 1-6 pm at the Peached Social House, 6500 N. Lamar Blvd. It includes 5 spice French toast with Nutella whipped cream, a chive Scramble with canton noodles, Kofta lamb sausage patties (a vegetarian option made with soyrizo and lentils is also available), Korean short rib hash with crispy Brussels and sweet potato, a brunch salad with blueberry lemon yogurt dressing, and a mixed berry cobbler with popcorn ice cream. Add on the mimosa package for a bottle of Louis Perdrier Brut Excellence and orange juice. Pre-order online here.

Tony C's at Hill Country Galleria + Avery Ranch

The brunch pack is $125, serves four-six people, and includes croissants with Nutella, sun-dried tomato and goat cheese quiche, cinnamon roll pizza, bacon-wrapped figs, Caesar salad, chicken piccata, mini cannoli, and a mimosa kit featuring Mumm Napa sparkling wine. To-go and delivery are available daily from 11:30 am-8 pm, and Mother's Day pre-orders are being taken through May 8 at 8 pm.

Wink

A brunch menu to-go for four includes a quart of sangria, all for $80. It includes a basque torta made of potato, onion, egg, roasted red pepper, smoked tomato, spinach, mushroom, and manchego cheese; a Mediterranean romaine salad with avocado and feta cheese; and bananas foster bread pudding. Orders will be accepted through May 8 from 3-9 pm each day, with pick-up on Saturday, May 9 from 3-9 pm. Orders must be placed by phone at 512-482-8868.