6 things to know in Austin food right now: Picturesque resort restaurant reopens

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and new offerings

On the easternmost edge of Austin, the picturesque Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa is reopening its previous restaurant, Stories, with a new story and menu. Now called Stories Ranch Kitchen, it focuses on farm-to-table food, including wild game — like antelope from South Texas — supplied by Texas ranchers. The new menu will also include hydroponic greens, house-made cheese, and more ideas from Executive Chef Chris Cummer, who joined the team in 2021. Stories Ranch Kitchen is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 5 pm to 9 pm. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Another delightful teal and white shard of a burger stand popped up in South Austin, making this P. Terry’s 26th location in Central Texas. This location opened on May 2 at 8600 IH 35 Service Rd SB, and is open from 7 am to midnight or 1 am. The franchise also announced a partnership Keurig Dr Pepper, with a retro fountain design to further match the eatery’s vintage theme, and new beverages in the lineup. That new lineup across all Texas locations serves Big Red, IBC Root Beer, Hawaiian Punch, 7UP, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Coke and Diet Coke.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, and one of Austin’s most popular brunch spots will unveil a new spring and summer menu featuring “Snooze-approved ingredients” (which, it turns out, has a rubric). Snooze’s extensive existing menu is built around diner classics, especially lots of pancakes. That tradition continues with new strawberry shortcake pancakes, made with buttermilk, strawberry mascarpone, almond streusel and more luxe toppings. It also adds parmesan-panko crab cake benedict, a “Snoozeberry Cereal Milk Cocktail,” and many more to come. Snooze doesn’t take reservations, but it does allow diners to join an immediate waitlist on snoozeeatery.com.

The makers of Central Texas’ unofficial flagship beer, Shiner Bock, announced a new Mexican-style beer, ¡Órale! This cerveza is brewed with agave, meaning (according to Shiner Beers), it’s earthy and a little sweet, and pairs well with “spicy, flavorful foods.” In a press release, Carlos Alvarez, CEO of The Gambrinus Company that owns the brewery, expressed his excitement at producing something that represents his Mexican heritage. This brew is 4.5% ABV, and will be available in 6- and 12-packs in both cans and bottles nationally this May.

Other news and notes

Three beloved Asian-owned restaurants in Austin are teaming up this month to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, donating a portion of sales to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative. This organization provides income, language, transportation and other support that may help overcome health care barriers. Tso Chinese Delivery, The Peached Tortilla, and Chi'Lantro have offered up three dishes to the cause, pledging $1 per order: General Min’s shrimp and chicken, #60 fried rice, and kimchi fries ssäm, respectively. The promotion ends May 22.

Austin’s own Meanwhile Brewing has been raking in awards this spring, from CultureMap’s Brewery of the Year at the Tastemaker Awards, to gold winner in the Munich-Style Helles category at the World Beer Cup. The Texans triumphed alongside California’s Humble Sea Brewing Co. (silver) and a 400-year-old German brewer, Schlappe-seppel (bronze). Meanwhile is celebrating the win all day on May 20 with limited edition 4-pack cans of the Meanwhile Lager, tunes at 7 pm by DJ Chorizo Funk, and fun merch. Check out the brewery’s social media for updates on events.