H-E-B brings pomp to pandemic with virtual graduation for Texas seniors

Once again proving that here everything really is better, H-E-B announced it will host a "Texas-sized" virtual graduation for the state's high school and college seniors.

On Wednesday, May 20, the beloved San Antonio grocer will host H-E-B Live on YouTube, a special celebration for the students whose graduations have been canceled due to COVID-19. The program kicks off at 7 pm and includes messages from famous Texans and feature a musical performance by Texas' own Maren Morris.

The program also serves as a sweepstakes for new grads to take part in #HEBGraduation, a social media contest to win one of 200 H-E-B gift cards worth $500 each.

To enter, a high school or college senior should share a photo or video on Twitter or Instagram about how they are celebrating graduation along with the hashtag #HEBGraduation. H-E-B will then feature some of entries during the H-E-B Live graduation celebration and also enter those who use the hashtag in the contest to win a gift card.

The sweepstakes will end on Thursday, May 21, at 11:59 pm. H-E-B Live will be streamed on YouTube beginning at 7 pm on May 20.

The graduation ceremony is just the latest way the grocery giant has engaged with customers throughout the current global health crisis. Over the past two months, H-E-B has found innovative ways to engage consumers, such as launching in-store meals available for purchase from area restaurants and offering two-hour grocery delivery through the Favor app, a delivery service is purchased in 2018. Its almost prescient reaction to the crisis was even the subject of a Texas Monthly article that had some calling for H-E-B to run the government.

It hasn't been a seamless experience, however. In early May, H-E-B was named among other supermarkets chains in a lawsuit alleging price gouging during the pandemic. In a statement to USA Today, H-E-B dismissed the lawsuit as "meritless."