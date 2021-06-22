6 things to know in Austin food right now: New 'Outlaw' french fry spot debuts

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

Acclaimed barbecue purveyors LeRoy and Lewis are serving up "Outlaw fries" to the South Austin bar scene this summer. The brainchild of longtime employee Clayton Cook, the new Mama Fried food truck brings an indulgent, big-as-Texas mindset to the world of late-night snacks. Guests can customize crinkle, curly, waffle, or seasoned fries with a dip, such as queso or pork hash, or opt for loaded options like Whole Hog Fries (curly fries, pulled whole hog, pork hash, mustard barbecue sauce, coleslaw); chili cheese fries; and barbacoa nacho fries. Mama Fried is now open at Armadillo Den (10106 Menchaca Rd.). The truck opens Thursdays and Fridays at 4 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.

Acclaimed Austin folk duo Jamestown Revival has invested in hospitality vet Breck McBride's pandemic pivot, Comal Fajita House. The fajita takeout and delivery concept serves chicken and beef fajitas that are seasoned with a house-made dry rub, then smoked over post oak wood for several hours before being seared on a super-hot steel plancha. The meat is then vacuum-packed alongside charred bell peppers, and all customers have to do is boil the bag for 15 minutes before serving. Fajitas are available by the the half pound ($13) or a combo pack ($27), and shipping is available throughout Texas via the Comal Fajita House website. Austinites can also pick up orders at 1108 E. 12th St., Tuesday-Saturday from 12-6 pm.

Austin continues to be one of the nation’s hottest destinations for cheesy, Detroit-style pizza. Continuing the trend, Michigan-based Jet’s Pizza has opened its third Austin location, 3003 S. Lamar Blvd., just a few months after the second Austin location debuted at 8900 S. Congress Ave. In celebration of the new store, Jet's will be donating 50 percent of all proceeds from online orders for in-store pickup to Helping Hand Home for Children. The promotion runs 10 am-4 pm through June 23.

Other news and notes

Classy Austin bar The Roosevelt Room is celebrating its birthday in style. The lounge’s sixth anniversary celebration will take place on Sunday, June 27, and guests will be introduced to its new bartending staff via a special, one-day-only cocktail menu featuring a secret creation. The celebration runs 1-5 pm, and reservations can be made by calling 512-494-4094. Walk-ins are welcome, based on capacity.

Chef Daniel Ben-David has been named the new executive chef of the Hilton Austin. He brings 15 years of industry experience to the 801-room downtown hotel. Born in Israel and raised in South Africa, the chef made his name by bringing his signature global cuisine to the historic Hotel del Coronado in California. In his new role, Ben-David will lead all of Hilton Austin’s culinary and banquet operations, including the hotel’s two dining venues, Cannon + Belle and Austin Taco Project. He's expected to debut new menus and experiences for the concepts “by the end of 2021,” according to a press release.

A new dual release from Wedding Oak Winery called the Twin Terroir Series will highlight the state's diverse terrain by creating two vintages of dry Sangiovese, one using fruit grown in the Texas High Plains and one in the Texas Hill Country. The Twin Terroir Series wines (expected to sell for approximately $30 each) will first be released to Wedding Oak’s wine club members and then to the general public. Both varietals will also be available for purchase at the three Wedding Oak Winery tasting rooms.