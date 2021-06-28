7 things to know in Austin food right now: Famous sandwich shop lands at airport

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and shakeups

Antone's Famous Po'Boys is now serving hungry Austin travelers. The Houston-born sandwich shop has just opened three stations for grab-and-go sandwiches at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to a release. “There’s been an increased demand for Antone’s in Austin, and we’re excited for continued growth in the community,” CEO Craig Lieberman said. “Antone’s has been an iconic staple in Texas for the past 59 years, and we are focused on feeding more Texans as we approach our 60th anniversary this fall.”

South Congress' long-awaited St. Elmo Public Market has experienced some recent shakeups. Big-name tenant Family Business Beer Company, the Dripping Springs brewery co-owned by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, has pulled out of the development, as has a new concept from the co-owners of Lick Honest Ice Creams, according to Eater Austin. After many delays, the 40,000-square foot marketplace is expected to open this year.

A new whiskey distillery is preparing for its debut in Southeast Austin. Fierce Whiskers Distillery, a new rye and bourbon whiskey distillery from Texas natives Tim Penney and Tri Vo, produces “grain to glass whiskey using an all-in-house process” that includes a copper pot still from renowned Vendome Copper and Brass Works. What’s more, the distillery’s five-story bonded rickhouse will allow for more creative control in the stubborn Texas climate. The distillery will host walk-through tours of the facility (5333 Fleming Ct.) on Fridays and Saturdays in July, with tickets available for purchase here.

Other news and notes

Speaking of spirits, WhiskyX is set to return to Austin this fall. It will take place November 4 at Fair Market, and attendees can look forward to tasting and discovering 60-plus whiskies from around the world. What’s more, the festival will include a live concert from Austin’s own Shakey Graves, who will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his 2011 album, Roll the Bones. You can learn more about the planned festivities and various ticket options here.

Hill Country-based Beerburg Brewing is introducing a new monthly, multi-course dinner expertly pairing chef Ricardo Gutierrez’s thoughtful Mexican fare with the brewery’s unique Wildcraft ales. The monthly series kicks off on Wednesday, June 30, with a four-course dinner that includes such pairings as an aguachile with a gin barrel-aged pale ale, and grilled short rib tacos with a red wine barrel-aged session rye ale. Tickets run $70 per person and can be purchased by calling Beerburg directly at 512-265-0543.

Coming to Pioneer Farms on Thursday, July 8: a family-friendly outdoor screening of the 2017 superhero film Wonder Woman, hosted by the Austin chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier. Guests are invited to watch the movie from their car, or bring a blanket or chairs to sit outside. Refreshments will include picnic baskets and snack boxes, plus wine, beer, and artisan cocktails from a variety of vendors and sponsors. All proceeds will benefit Les Dames’ scholarship program, which supports women pursuing excellence in the food, beverage, and hospitality fields. Tickets to the event run $50 per car (up to four people) and can be purchased in advance online here; walk-in guests are also welcome. Doors open at 7:30 pm, and the movie starts at sundown.

Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, a beloved Austin brewery has added a refreshing new beer to its core lineup. New from Independence Brewing Co.: The Pure Stoke Hazy IPA. The satisfying, fruity, and citrusy brew runs a respectable 7 percent ABV, and is made with copious amounts of New Zealand Motueka, Wakatu, and Galaxy hops. This boozy new addition comes on the heels of several high-profile releases from the Independence team, including a crisp, clean lager brewed exclusively for Austin-based Birds Barbershop. Independence’s Pure Stoke will start hitting shelves July 2021.