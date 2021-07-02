Top Austin restaurants head to San Antonio for taco showdown

Taco lovers, get ready. A new culinary throwdown is heading to San Antonio this July to answer the contentious question: Who makes the best tacos?

Taco Rumble, from the newly formed San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance and H-E-B, lets guests watch as top Austin and San Antonio restaurants battle it out for the official Tortilla Title (and bragging rights, of course) on Thursday, July 15, at 7:30 pm.

Participating Austin hot spots include Asador, Carnitas El Guero, Eldorado Taco y Torta Co., Paprika, R19 Taqueria, Texsueño, Trill Foods, and the Austin Taco Mafia — a collaboration between acclaimed Central Texas taquerías Cuantos Tacos, Discada, La Tunita 512, and Nixta Taqueria.

They'll go up against Alamo City's ¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare, Carnitas Lonja, Chela’s Tacos, La Fonda de Jaime 2.0, La Generala, Jason Dady Catering, Lala’s Gorditas, Milpa, and Naco Mexican Eatery.

As things heat up, guests can vote on their favorites to help determine the winner while Texas celebrity judges hone in on top tacos. The panel includes Texas Monthly food editor Pat Sharpe, San Antonio Express-News food critic Mike Sutter, Austin musician Gina Chavez, San Antonio influencer Stephanie Guerra, and Texas Eats host David Elder.

And of course, there will also be drinks and sweets. Ticket holders can sample wines, craft beers, and premium spirits tastings, and three sweet shops — Bakery Lorraine, Lick Honest Ice Cream, and Paletería San Antonio — will be on hand.

All the taco fun is set to take place at The Espee, a historic venue just east of downtown San Antonio. General admission is $65, and the Taco Rumble VIP experience is $150. Tickets are available to purchase here.