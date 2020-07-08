7 things to know in Austin food right now: Cozy South Austin breakfast spot shutters

Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and closings

Full English, a cozy South Austin spot known for its unpretentious assortments of British desserts, Friday evening fish-and-chip specials, and breakfast platters, will close on July 19. The eatery’s owners, husband-and-wife team Shadrach and Alice Smith, took to Instagram to announce the news, saying the closure came about as a result of the pandemic-induced economic climate currently plaguing many independently owned Austin eateries. “We have fought hard and struggled on through the lockdown and restrictions,” the statement reads, “ but it recently became clear that we could not afford to continue.” The post went on to announce that the restaurant space on Stassney Lane and Menchaca Road would be transformed into the first brick-and-mortar location of The Vegan Yacht. According to a GoFundMe page created by Vegan Yacht owner Mike Dub-Jones Wood, the new restaurant should open by September 1 following renovations and a new outdoor mural.

Missing Olamaie's divine biscuits? The Southern eatery is opening Little Ola's Biscuits, a take-away shop that delivers the famed pastries directly to your car. Operating out of the Olamaie space at 1610 San Antonio St., Little Ola's offers batches of biscuits as well as biscuit sandwiches such as fried chicken and sausage, egg, and cheese. Along with the sandwiches, all priced at $10 and under, Little Ola's offers sides and pantry provisions like sliced country ham and housemade pimento cheese.

East side gems Brew & Brew and Bufalina are joining forces for a new sandwich deli. Dubbed Bufalina Deli, the new shop will be located inside Brew & Brew at 500 San Marcos St., with a menu including meatball and eggplant parm subs, as well as a summer tomato and “simple lettuce” salads. Day to day operations of the outpost will be managed by Brew & Brew, while ingredient sourcing will be handled by Bufalina. The new deli will open officially Friday, July 17, with a preview planned for this weekend.

Baseball legend (and life-long cattle rancher) Nolan Ryan has opened a boutique butcher shop in Round Rock. Goodstock By Nolan Ryan will serve as the first physical location for the Goodstock brand, a new product line from the former MLB pitcher that includes fresh beef, grilling provisions, and other home goods. The boutique butcher shop, located at 38000 East Palm Valley Blvd., Ste. 110, offers customers two new lines of Goodstock beef, custom cut by an in-house butcher, as well as an array of Texas-sourced products. Goodstuck by Nolan Ryan is open Wednesday through Friday, 11 am-7 pm, Saturday 8 am- 6 pm, and Sunday noon-5 pm. Social distance guidelines for the safety of staff and customers are currently in place.

Lenoir has reopened for outdoor-only seating and curbside service with plans to expand to weekend lunch hours in the future. Guests who reserve a spot at Lenoir’s newly renovated garden dining area (created by owners Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher) can maintain social distance and minimize unnecessary contact by using a QR code to access the restaurant’s new hot weather menu, which features twelve seasonal dishes including a cheeseboard with walnuts foraged from Zilker Park, cold summer cannelloni stuffed with goat feta, morita-roasted Gulf shrimp, and a pork pate melt complete with caramelized onions. Guests can make reservations now on Resy; takeout orders will be cooked-to-order. Lenoir is currently open Thursday- Sunday from 5–10 pm.

The four restaurant properties owned by Tex-Mex chain Trudy’s are up for auction. Hilco Real Estate, LLC announced bid deadline for the court-ordered bankruptcy sale of properties will be this Friday, July 10. While many longtime Austinites and UT grads will see this as the end of an era (Trudy’s first opened its doors for service in 1977), senior vice president at Hilco, Jeff Azuse sees a silver lining in the bankruptcy auction. "The sale includes both tangible and intangible assets, which creates a compelling opportunity for an owner/user to add this well-established brand to an already existing portfolio, or a new owner/investor to step into a popular operating business," Azuse. According to a press release, interested parties are currently able to purchase all of the assets, furniture, fixtures, equipment, and intellectual property rights including trademarks, business names, copyrights, and more. For further information visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call 855-755-2300.

Last week, CultureMap reported about the Austin Independent School District's program providing meals to students and caregivers. Now, during a district closure, that program is in need of immediate financial support. Up until July 10, nonprofit GoodWork Austin is asking for help raising $120,000, enough to make 20,000 to feed area children. Currently, AISD is providing approximately 44,000 meals to students every week, a service which will not be available during the district closure from July 6 through July 10. Other local emergency food resources like CTXFB and Keep Austin Together will be available during this gap to provide alternative options, but the need remains. AISD’s nonprofit education foundation, The Austin Ed Fund, is offering a $31,000 matching gift through their AISD Crisis Support Fund. Community members can donate through July 10 by using this fundraising link here.