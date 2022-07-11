Austin's first farm-focused food festival returns to the field this fall

Austin's first farmer-focused food festival is back for its second year with an even bigger lineup than its sold-out launch event in 2021. With a mission to educate, elevate, and celebrate the local food, farmers, and chefs that make Austin one of the most incredible food cities in the country, Field Guide Festival brings Austin together to explore the pathway of food from seed in the soil to plates on the table through food, beverage, farming and wellness experiences.

This 2022 iteration features new immersive events for 2022, including Ploughman’s Picnic at Peeler Farm on September 10, At The Pass on October 1, and Field Guide Festival at Fiesta Gardens on November 12.

Led by industry powerhouses Lindsey Sokol of Blue Norther Live and Trisha Bates of Urban American Farmer, the festival is female-founded. Working alongside Philip Speer of Comedor as the chef curator and Robert Björn Taylor as the NA beverage curator, the thoughtfully designed festival celebrates our Central Texas food system, showcasing collaborations between Austin's beloved farmers and chefs.

“In year two of Field Guide, we’re giving guests a fresh food experience focusing on where their food comes from through the close collaboration of local chefs and farmers,” said co-founder Lindsey Sokol. “We want guests to leave with an understanding of where and how our food is made to help appreciate and value our local food system and culinary community.”

Field Guide Festival partners with the Central Texas Food Bank as a long-term nonprofit community partner, dedicating a portion of proceeds to support their incredible work in increasing food security for our community.

In addition to the return of the eponymous Field Guide event on November 10, the two additional fall events will feature fresh new ways to engage with local chefs, farmers, and makers across Central Texas. Taking place at Peeler Farm in Floresville, Texas, on September 10, Ploughman's Picnic will include both well-known and lesser-known Texas culinary stars such as Cured, Confituras, HiFi Mycology, Abby Jane Bakeshop, and many more.

Peeler Farm cowboys will welcome guests with a hayride to the pasture, where they will spend the evening surrounded by the farm's large herds of humanely raised cattle, sheep, and baby water buffalo as they graze on green and golden pastures. Featuring local charcuterie and Peeler Farm meat, the dinner will highlight the culinary talents of chef Jorge Hernandez from San Antonio’s Hotel Emma as well as the musical musings of Scott Ballew for a sunset performance.

Just a few short weeks later, At The Pass will move from the farm to the city, taking place in downtown Austin for a lively evening where local chefs will flex their culinary mastery, demonstrating kitchen shortcuts and pro tips that will change the way you prep food in your own kitchen. A full chef lineup, location, and more details of this must-attend new event will be released soon.

In the meantime, head to fieldguidefest.com for more information on this one-of-a-kind festival focused on the future of the local food system. Last year's tickets sold out in record time, so be sure to sign up sooner than later for an opportunity to meet and celebrate the people behind your local food while eating and drinking the vibrant flavors that are so unique to Austin.