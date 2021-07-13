Top Austin chefs and entertainment pros cultivate new farm-focused food festival

Several of Austin’s most notable entertainment industry powerhouses and a bounty of the city’s best culinarians are having a field day with their latest endeavor: a two-day festival that aspires to educate, elevate, and celebrate local food, farmers, and chefs.

Field Guide Festival, which is set to take place October 29-30 at Rain Lily Farm and Fiesta Gardens in Austin, will explore the pathway food takes from seed to table through a variety of food, drink, farming, and wellness experiences.

Tickets for the first-year festival go on sale on Tuesday, July 13 at fieldguidefest.com, and include general admission, all-day, and VIP options, as well as tickets for specific festival events.

Far from simply another large gathering where attendees can stuff their faces with grub, Field Guide Festival showcases important collaborations between Austin farmers — the backbone of the local food industry — and the area chefs who are inspired by regional ingredients to create wholesome, innovative — and totally delicious — fare, with the fest aiming to provide insights on the future of food and health in the community in a very Austin-centric manner.

It’s no surprise the fest is cultivating some major attention from local foodies, as the organizers of Field Guide Festival boast a pretty impressive history of connecting Austin with unique experiences and cuisine. The fest is spearheaded by former longtime ACL Music Fest festival director Lindsey Sokol of Blue Norther Live and Trisha Bates of Urban American Farmer, who are working alongside Philip Speer of Austin eatery Comedor as the chef curator and Michael Fojtasek of Olamaie as chef advocate.

“Austin hosts one of the most vibrant food scenes in the country, and Field Guide Festival brings our community a fresh perspective on where their food comes from through the close collaboration between local chefs and farmers,” co-founder Sokol says. “We invite guests to explore and celebrate the ways their hard work and dedication transforms raw materials into nourishing food. This festival has truly been a dream of ours, and we are so excited to bring it to life.”

As a long-term nonprofit partner of the Field Guide Festival, the Central Texas Food Bank will benefit from a portion of the profits and event ticket sales.

Featured festival events include:

The Friday night kickoff event includes a four-course outdoor dinner hosted at Rain Lily Farm featuring Austin’s intentional female chefs, farmers, and winemakers. The evening will feature live cooking, paired wine and spirits to complement the menu, and a live-music performance. East Austin 5K Run: Led by Comedor Run Club, this event includes a run through East Austin, ending at the Field Guide Farmer’s Market located at Fiesta Gardens.

Here, runners can refuel after the 5K with vibrant dishes and drinks full of flavor and nutrition. Field Guide Farmer’s Market: This family-friendly market, hosted by Farmhouse Delivery, features local produce and producers like Steelbow Farm, Boggy Creek Farm, Gundermann Acres, and more. The artisan market will include demos with health-forward snacks, and this event will be open to the public.

Panel discussions will dig up the dirt on local and national innovators in the fields of hospitality and agriculture. Guests will also be able to learn from each other in peer-led conversations about the future of food. The full symposiums schedule will be released soon. Live Music: It wouldn’t be an Austin festival without live local music. And Field Guide doesn’t disappoint, featuring a lineup of Austin musicians bringing the festival to life with live performances throughout the two-day event.

Austin chefs currently scheduled to participate in the festival include:

Amanda Turner

Ariana Quant, Uchi

Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives

Daniel Cacheaux, The Well

Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria

Fiore Tedesco, L’Oca d’Oro

Jo Chan, Eberly

Jules Stoddard, Olamaie

Michael Fojtasek, Olamaie

Natalie Gazaui, Comedor

Nick Belloni, Trill Foods

Philip Speer, Comedor

Rosie Mina-Truong and Kevin Truong, Fil N’ Viet

Sarah Heard, Foreign & Domestic

Sarah MacIntosh, Epicerie

Sonya Cote, StoreHouse and Eden West

Tebi and Trinh Nguyen, Le Bleu

Austin-area farmers currently scheduled to participate in the festival include:

Anamaria Guttierez and Lea Scott, Este Garden

Ben McConnell, Bouldin Food Forest

Bill McCranie, Chickamaw Farm

David Barrow, Eden East Farm

Finegan Ferreboeuf, Steelbow Farm

Jenna Kelly-Landes, Bee Tree Farm

Joe and Kasey Diffie, Joe’s Organics

Julia Poplawsky, Cielito Lindo Farm

Marysol Valle, Marysol’s Mushrooms

Matt Simon, New Leaf Agriculture

Perrine and Aubrey Noelke, Belle Vie Farm

Ryan Farnau, F-Stop Farm

Sean Henry and Cory Nellissen, HiFi Mycology

Tara Chapman, Two Hives Honey

Montana Stovall, Montana’s Dancing Bear Farm

“Our goal with Field Guide Festival is to create an exciting food experience for the guests and to connect our local chefs and farmers to one another and to the community. We hope the connections made during the festival will strengthen our local food economy, creating a lasting impact for the future,” says co-founder Bates. “We want guests to leave feeling happy, healthy and informed about how to eat well daily in Austin.”