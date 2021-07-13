5 things to know in Austin food right now: Popular brewery drafts city’s top food trucks

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

Meanwhile, at … uhh … Meanwhile Brewing Company, some tasty transitions are in the works. The popular brewery/outdoor park space/music venue has welcomed some of the city’s hottest culinary operations to its own food truck park. Moving from its former east side home to the South Austin space is chef Damian Brockway’s truck Distant Relatives, which specializes in what he’s dubbed modern African American barbecue, including pork spareribs and green mango slaw. Also moving to Meanwhile is chef Tony Curet and Max Tilka’s outstanding Neapolitan pizza operation, Dough Boys, which specializes in house-made sauces and flavorful pies baked to perfection in Curet’s 800-pound wood-fired oven. For dessert, chef-driven ice cream operation Bésame will be peddling such unique flavors as the citrus-forward Life Gave Me Lemons iced treat via a weekend pop-up. ATX Mexican food purveyors Pueblo Viejo will continue to operate out of the Meanwhile space, as it has since September of last year.

Attention health nuts in a rush! The Capital City’s premier ghost-kitchen space has welcomed a two-in-one, premium healthy takeout concept to its North Austin outpost. Debuting last week at Kitchen United on Burnet Road: California-based bowl and salad purveyor Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails. The new to-go-only setup is now offering Austinites such satisfying farm-to-table menu items an as antioxidant salad and lemongrass chicken salad, as well as a hearty grass-fed Angus burger. Craving healthy Thai food instead of a salad? Greenleaf’s UK-based partner, Camile Thai Kitchen, has you covered. Operating from the same ghost-kitchen space as Greenleaf, Camile features a menu of indulgently better-for-you options like crispy chili chicken, chicken green curry, and chicken massaman curry. Both concepts are open for takeout service Monday through Saturday from 11 am-9 pm. Kitchen United is located at 8023 Burnet Road.

Other news and notes

ATX ’za kings Home Slice Pizza are offering a tempting new bonus to employees. No, it’s not a melty, cheesy pie, but it’s the next best thing. Last week, Home Slice announced the operation would offer financial bonuses to its newest employees, in the form of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees, to be paid after three months of working at Home Slice. The company is currently hiring for all positions (front of house, back of house, management, etc.) at its South Austin locations and North Loop pizzeria. Job hunters who enjoy the smell of freshly made pepperoni pies can access Home Slice’s hiring form online.

Local curators of fine cheeses and snacks Antonelli’s Cheese Shop is bringing back its crowd-favorite Cheese and Gelato Class series after more than a year-long pause in programming. Antonelli’s fans who enjoy both cheese and ice cream can sign up to taste a variety of cheeses served “in the buff” and then try them again in gelato form, courtesy of the culinary mastermind team at Austin’s Dolce Neve gelato shop. Tickets for the event run $100 per head, and the class will take place at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 27. Reserve your spot for the two-hour event online.

Fact: A brutal summer requires a refreshment as big as Texas. Introducing Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon, a powerful new spirit from Austin-based bourbon biz Nine Banded Whiskey. The only Texas wheated bourbon to win double gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this hearty new sipper clocks in at a whopping 115 proof and is crafted from a blend of corn, wheat, and malted barley, and features notes of honey, melon, and dark cherry. Nine Banded Whiskey’s new Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon joins products like the Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey in the company’s signature portfolio and will be available for purchase ($49.99) this month across Texas, with further distribution coming later in the year.