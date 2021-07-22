Favorite Austin cupcake trailer reopens in sweet new east side location

One of Austin’s long-loved sugar peddlers is going “hostel,” taking a cakewalk to the east side with its dreamy desserts.

Hey Cupcake! — the celebrated sweets shop founded in 2007 and housed in a retro Airstream trailer — has made its full-time post-pandemic return to business, parking at popular East Austin lodging house, bar, and café, Native Hostel.

A former SoCo staple, Hey Cupcake! also plans to open a retail store sometime soon, offering wedding cakes, assorted pastries, and light lunch and high-tea options. We’ll get you more on that development as details get baked up.

Sweet freaks can fill their cake holes daily with classic Hey Cupcake! flavors like 24 Carrot; red velvet; The Standard (vanilla cake, chocolate buttercream frosting, rainbow sprinkles); Vanilla Dream (vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream frosting, rainbow sprinkles); The Tuxedo (chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting, chocolate sprinkles); Double Dose (chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream frosting, chocolate sprinkles); and Sweetberry (strawberry cake and strawberry cream cheese frosting).

Here, you can have your cake and eat muffins, too, since Hey Cupcake! has also cooked up some new sweet and savory breakfast items as part of The Perfect Crumb offered daily at Native Café. They include blueberry muffins; banana nut muffins; orange current scones; chai spice chocolate chip scones; big chocolate chip cookies; Hey Cupcake! pops; potato, egg, and cheese breakfast tacos; bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast tacos; sausage and cheese kolaches; and jalapeño sausage and cheese kolaches.

In honor of its sweet return, Hey Cupcake! will host a grand opening celebration at its new spot at 807 E. Fourth St. on Saturday, July 31 from 11 am-1 pm. Festivities during the family-friendly event include face painting and lots of menu specials that are guaranteed to take the cake.

And just in time for the grand opening, Hey Cupcake! fanatics can gobble up the July cupcake of the month, the vegan Coco Loco, a coconut-flavored vanilla cake infused with coconut milk and coconut flakes, then topped with a coconut plant-based buttercream.

And get your mouth watering now for the featured August cupcake: the gluten-free Peachy Queen, which includes Fredericksburg peaches.

“We are so excited to able to bring Austin’s favorite cupcakes back to our friends in the community,” says Sandy Bourgeois, owner of Hey Cupcake! “Thank you, Austin! We appreciate all the continued support from the community and can’t wait to welcome friends old and new to our location on E. Fourth.”

Hey Cupcake! is open Wednesdays and Thursdays noon-8 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays 11 am-11 pm.