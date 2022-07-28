South Austin neighborhood bistro boasts all-new look, name, chef, and menu

One of South Austin’s newest neighborhood staples has refreshed, rebranded, and revealed both new leadership and new menus. Goodbye, 1417 Bistro; hello, 1417 French Bistro — because who doesn’t love a bit of added French flare?

Opened by Allison Welsh in July 2021, the Bouldin Creek bistro is an exploration of French-inspired cuisine. Launching the rebranded concept on August 1, Welsh welcomes new executive chef Kyle Mulligan (formerly of Salty Sow, Trio at Four Seasons Hotel, Cipollina, and Kemuri Tatsu hya) to the team.

While refocusing to reflect traditional French bistro fare, Mulligan’s new menu will still feature 1417 favorites like the duck confit crepes, with added items such as bouillabaisse, escargot, French onion soup, and many more. He is particularly excited about the chilled scallop salad, where preserved lemon vinaigrette pairs with the sweetness of the scallops and carrot while bright and slightly bitter greens add a delightful crunch.

The restaurant works with local urban farms Hausbar and Joe’s Organics for microgreens and edible flowers.

Also refreshed on the menu are the pastries, with new items by Amy Moore and a bread program led by Maggie Fleuger. Classic French cocktails also join the already well-curated beverage menu, which will now include a French 75, Sidecar, and Vieux Carre.

But the bistro’s glow-up is not confined to the kitchen: Welsh also updated the interior décor, curating an equal parts elevated and inviting feel for diners with modern artwork, midcentury furniture, and plenty of greenery.

Open weekdays from 4 pm to 10 pm, happy hour is available Monday through Thursday from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. On weekends, the bistro serves brunch between 10 am and 3 pm and reopens for dinner from 5 pm to 11 pm (Saturdays) or 10 pm (Sundays).