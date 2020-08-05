Longtime Austin coffee chain permanently closes 3 locations due to pandemic

Austin Java, the homegrown coffee shop that's been perking up locals since 1995, is closing three locations. The company made the announcement via social media on Tuesday, August 4, citing the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic as the reason behind the shutters.

"It's been a rough few months for us," reads the closing statement. A representative did not immediately return a request for additional information.

Effective immediately, Austin Java has closed its City Hall location at 301 W. Second St.; its Met Center shop at 7701 Metropolis Dr.; and the Dripping Springs locale, which had only been open for two years.

Despite the setback, the company said it will "find some new spots to rebuild post-COVID," and urged fans to visit its location at 5404 Menchaca Rd., adding it "appreciate[s] your loyal support."

It's been a tumultuous few years for the Austin company, beginning in 2017 when the company closed its flagship location near 12th Street in Clarksville. About six months later, it shutdown its Barton Springs Road shop, another prominent location. At the time, Austin Java's director of operations, Louis Cantu, told CultureMap that property taxes had risen so much that the company was faced with either closure or a steep rise in prices.

Along with the closures, however, have also come some wins, including a new store by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that opened in May 2019 and the Menchaca space that opened in late 2018.