Austin's cheesiest competition returns to crown the city's best queso

If you've lived in Austin for longer than five minutes, you've no doubt engaged in that age-old debate: Which Austin restaurant serves the best queso?

Well, in queso you didn't know, there's one way sure fire way to find out. Quesoff, a cherished annual celebration of all things melted cheese, is bringing together the top restaurants, hotels, chefs, home cooks, and more to crown Austin's best queso in four categories: meaty, spicy, veggie, and wild card.

The competition will take place at the Mohawk on Saturday, October 8, from 12 pm to 3 pm. Comprising this year's panel of judges are Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue), Luis 'Beto' Robledo (Cuantos Tacos), Matthew Odam (Austin American-Statesman), Rosa de Lima H (La Santa Barbacha), and Vanessa Fuentes (Austin City Council).

Competing this year are past champions Better Half, Eldorado Cafe, and Cheesus Queso, who will be joined by La Condesa, Trudy's Del Mar, Trudy's Tex Mex, Distant Relatives, Huckleberry, Team Fairmont Austin, Oseyo, Shady Villa Hotel, and many, many more.

DJ uLOVEi will furnish the soundtrack to the day's events, while Franklin Barbecue provides the Quesoff house queso and H-E-B supplies chips for Quesoff attendees. And best of all? Except for event expenses, 100 percent of ticket proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 9 at 10 am on Eventbrite.