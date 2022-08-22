Elegant supper club nods to bygone era in charming Hill Country setting

With its darling shops, charming wineries, and breathtaking Hill Country vistas, Wimberley has long been a choice destination for day trips. Now a group of locals is giving concrete-weary Austinites another reason to visit: a dining destination in the town's square.

Inspired by the elegant supper clubs of the '30s and '40s, RR 12 Supper Club quietly began serving on July 19. Now the restaurant has geared up to provide the grace of the bygone era.

"When my wife Kimmie and I moved to Wimberley, we had a dream of bringing a supper club to our little bit of heaven," executive chef and co-owner Mark Grimes explains via a release. "When living in the Midwest, supper clubs were our favorite places to dine."

The mood envelops as soon as guests arrive. After entering the restored bungalow amidst a thicket of wild oak trees, guests can dine in a moody sunken lounge or a sparkling dining room. Along with Grimes and Kimmie Dunlay, partners Phil and Peggy Collins outfitted the space with leather furnishings, velvet upholstery, and brass fixtures to match the indulgent fare.

As executive chef, hospitality veteran Grimes focuses on classic cuisine updated with contemporary flourishes. Dinner begins with a complimentary relish tray, a nod to the largesse of supper club tradition. Starters include Parker House rolls; escargot en croute; and a seafood tower with oysters, lobster, king crab legs, and more.

Mains keep the luxe theme going with steakhouse mainstays like wagyu filets or chops. Guests can also nosh on a trio of fresh pastas and specialties such as coq au vin, whole branzino with leek soubise, and Moulard duck with risotto and a coffee demi-glace. With so many riches, dessert stays relatively straightforward, though the 14K chocolate pot de crème does add a bit of glamor.

No supper club experience would be complete without a few libations. In addition to serving a curated wine and beer list, RR 12 classic cocktails like Hemingway daiquiris and Last Words. The drink offerings, however, are not without a few flights of fancy. An otherwise New Orleans regulation Vieux Carré is tea-smoked, and the creamy Grasshopper of ladies who lunch gets a jolt of herbal Chartreuse.

Though the drinks are stiff, RR 12 works to provide service that is anything but.

"No expense has been spared in creating a luxurious environment and bringing together the very best chefs, bartenders, servers, and support people to make the entire dining experience unique and memorable.," says Phil Collins. "Members can expect to be remembered by name, to make new friends in the community, and to look forward to sharing this grand experience with their family and friends."

Though members of the supper club get considerable perks, like wine and food credits and complimentary drinks on members-only Tuesdays, RR 12 also extends its welcome to Wimberley's many weekend warriors. The community at large can get a taste Wednesday through Thursday from 4:30-10 pm and Friday through Saturday from 4:30-11 pm.