La Barbecue owner and manager indicted on workers' comp fraud charges

KVUE — The owner and manager of the popular East Austin restaurant La Barbecue have been indicted on workers' compensation fraud charges.

La Barbecue owner LeAnn Mueller and manager Allison Clem, who is also Mueller's wife, have been ordered to appear in Travis County district court in late September, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

Those charges go back to a 2016 incident when an employee was severely injured while using a piece of kitchen equipment. Both Clem and Mueller found out about the injury that day. Four days later, Clem contacted an insurance company to get workers' compensation coverage, per the Department of Insurance.

That was something the restaurant had been without since November 2014, the Department of Insurance reported.

Clem did not tell the agent about the employee's injuries and asked that the policy be backdated to July 1, 2016, three weeks before the employee was hurt, per an investigation by the Fraud Unit of the Texas Department of Insurance.

