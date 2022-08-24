Home » Restaurants + Bars
In the News

La Barbecue owner and manager indicted on workers' comp fraud charges

La Barbecue owner and manager indicted on workers' comp fraud charges

By Christian Aleman, KVUE
La Barbecue
La Barbecue owner LeAnn Mueller and manager Allison Clem, who is also Mueller's wife, have been ordered to appear in Travis County district court in late September. Courtesy of KVUE

KVUE — The owner and manager of the popular East Austin restaurant La Barbecue have been indicted on workers' compensation fraud charges.

La Barbecue owner LeAnn Mueller and manager Allison Clem, who is also Mueller's wife, have been ordered to appear in Travis County district court in late September, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.

Those charges go back to a 2016 incident when an employee was severely injured while using a piece of kitchen equipment. Both Clem and Mueller found out about the injury that day. Four days later, Clem contacted an insurance company to get workers' compensation coverage, per the Department of Insurance.

That was something the restaurant had been without since November 2014, the Department of Insurance reported.

Clem did not tell the agent about the employee's injuries and asked that the policy be backdated to July 1, 2016, three weeks before the employee was hurt, per an investigation by the Fraud Unit of the Texas Department of Insurance.

---

Read the full story and watch the video on KVUE.com.

Read These Next
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/Getty Images
Austin area under flood watch as heavy rain head to Central Texas
Texas French Bread exterior in Austin
Yelp announces $100,000 in grants to boost local businesses and Texans
2019 Texas Medal of Art Awards Brandon Maxwell
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded Austin affair