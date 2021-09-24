New Austin-based food delivery app serves up home-cooked meals from neighbors

It’s a long-held notion that nothing tastes better than a home-cooked meal. But if you don’t possess chef-y tendencies and can’t make it home to indulge in Mom’s chicken noodle casserole, then the latest app-based platform launching in Austin might be just the meal ticket for you.

Parsley, dubbed the food and community platform for cooks and eaters, has launched in Austin, giving locals the ability to get home-cooked meals prepared by aspiring local chefs delivered directly to their door via Austin-based Favor Delivery.

Parsley is now available for Austin users through the App Store and Google Play, and in celebration of its Austin launch, on Friday, September 24, the company is giving away the first 150 local meals for free via pickup or for a $7.50 delivery charge if opting for Favor Delivery.

Led by Austinite Mason Arnold — founder of popular organic delivery service Greenling, which was sold in 2015, and Cece’s Veggie Co., which continues on from its Springdale General headquarters — Parsley gives eaters the chance to discover local meals by preference and geographic location through the app.

Users can filter categories by preferred home cooks and a ratings system. And cooks can stay connected to their community through personalized announcements and weekly menu shares. Eaters can follow their preferred chefs and build plans based around their individual needs.

Indeed, not only can hungry Austinites find a healthy and tasty family dinner — tonight — but offerings also include meals for various diet and lifestyle choices, from vegan and kosher to halal and more. Meals start at $5 and are offered at an array of price points.

Once eaters place their order through the app, they can either pick it up directly from their neighborhood cook or have it delivered via Favor.

For aspiring local chefs, including moms and dads who are already preparing family dinner, cooking phenoms with excellent recipes, and foodie entrepreneurs, Parsley offers that increasingly popular side-hustle income — with the added bonus that the company spotlights its chefs for eater users.

The concept of meal-sharing platforms isn’t new, but it’s certainly gaining traction nationwide, perhaps driven partially by the dining-out limitations inherent in the pandemic. Online marketplace Shef, which offers its service in some areas of Austin, recently raised $20 million in funding to boost its business. And in January, one industry site noted that consumer data provider Statistia expects the revenue generated by food-delivery businesses to exceed $151 million by the end of this year, with restaurants, delivery apps, and meal-sharing services all contributing to that mushrooming trend.

For Parsley’s part, the company aims to give Austinites the flavors of home combined with opportunities to try something new from neighbors they may never have known are culinary geniuses.

“Now more than ever, folks are looking for a sense of connectivity,” says Arnold. “We created Parsley with the intention of bringing cooks and eaters together, and are thrilled to partner with Favor on this mission. Chefs can sell their authentic, home-cooked recipes to their community, and eaters can discover fantastic foods made by their neighbors.”

For more info on how to become a Parsley cook or eater in Austin, visit www.parsley.app.