Home » Restaurants + Bars
Airfare and good fare

Austin-Bergstrom soars on short list of U.S. airports with the best food

Austin-Bergstrom soars on short list of U.S. airports with best food

By
East Side Pies ABIA airport
East Side Pies is one of many local eateries keeping travelers fed and happy at the airport. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport/Facebook

To be sure, no one heads to the airport with the sole intent of grabbing breakfast, lunch, or dinner. But if you do find yourself grazing for more than just snacks as you’re waiting for a flight (or, say, after getting stranded at the airport thanks to a rash of flight cancellations), it’s nice to hang out at an airport that delivers a palate-pleasing menu of food options.

In that regard, Austin travelers are in luck. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flies high on a new list of the five U.S. airports with the best food.

The Discoverer, a travel website, calls Austin-Bergstrom an “unsurprising pick” for this list. The airport, it says, boasts top-notch food with a tasty side of live music. The website makes special mention of two Austin faves: Tacodeli and Salt Lick BBQ.

In all, the Austin airport serves up more than 30 places to grab grub, most of which have strong local ties. Aside from Tacodeli and Salt Lick BBQ, locally connected spots include Salvation Pizza, Amy’s Ice Creams, The Peached Tortilla, and Flyrite.

While many of the airport’s restaurants supply a distinctly local flavor, all of the restaurants are operated by three out-of-town companies: HMSHost, Paradies Lagardère, and Delaware North.

Other airports that landed on The Discoverer’s list are Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Portland (Oregon) International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Read These Next
Elon Musk Wikipedia
Elon Musk and 6 other Austinites land on Forbes richest Americans list
Tesla cyber truck
Report fuels speculation that Tesla will move headquarters to Austin
Fairmont Hotel Austin pool
Austin hotel checks in as top Texas property, says Conde Nast Traveler