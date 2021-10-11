Austin-Bergstrom soars on short list of U.S. airports with the best food

To be sure, no one heads to the airport with the sole intent of grabbing breakfast, lunch, or dinner. But if you do find yourself grazing for more than just snacks as you’re waiting for a flight (or, say, after getting stranded at the airport thanks to a rash of flight cancellations), it’s nice to hang out at an airport that delivers a palate-pleasing menu of food options.

In that regard, Austin travelers are in luck. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flies high on a new list of the five U.S. airports with the best food.

The Discoverer, a travel website, calls Austin-Bergstrom an “unsurprising pick” for this list. The airport, it says, boasts top-notch food with a tasty side of live music. The website makes special mention of two Austin faves: Tacodeli and Salt Lick BBQ.

In all, the Austin airport serves up more than 30 places to grab grub, most of which have strong local ties. Aside from Tacodeli and Salt Lick BBQ, locally connected spots include Salvation Pizza, Amy’s Ice Creams, The Peached Tortilla, and Flyrite.

While many of the airport’s restaurants supply a distinctly local flavor, all of the restaurants are operated by three out-of-town companies: HMSHost, Paradies Lagardère, and Delaware North.

Other airports that landed on The Discoverer’s list are Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Portland (Oregon) International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.