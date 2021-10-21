Celebrity chef David Chang’s fried chicken sandwiches fly into Austin

Shake your tail feathers, chicken sandwich lovers. “The sando that started it all” is hatching a new delivery-only fried-chicken joint in Austin.

Fuku — the fast-casual concept from James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang of New York City restaurant Momofuku Noodle Bar and Netflix series Ugly Delicious — opens in Austin on Thursday, October 21.

Fuku, which specializes in thigh-meat chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, and waffle fries, is making its menu of saucy, spicy bites available in Austin thanks to a partnership with culinary platform REEF Kitchens, essentially a ghost kitchen service. Fuku delivery is rolling out first to the Central East Austin area but the brand has plans to make its deliveries available “around the Austin metropolitan area” soon.

Deliveries will be made through third-party services Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates.

Fuku began with a secret sandwich at Chang’s Michelin-starred Momofuku Noodle Bar, and quickly gained cult status among chicken sandwich fanatics, leading to the opening of a Fuku shop in 2015 in the East Village in New York City.

While reps for the brand note it is focused on offering guests “approachable, tasty food that draws from both Asian and American influences,” Fuku has dealt with its share of egg-on-the-face issues as the company has grown, but the delivery-only shops continue to roost in a variety of markets, including Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Dallas; Houston; Washington, D.C./Arlington; Miami/Fort Lauderdale; Philadelphia; and Seattle. With that growth, its move into Austin seemed somewhat inevitable.

As part of its Austin launch, Fuku will gift customers with free delivery via Uber Eats through November 15.

“As a brand that proudly embraces weirdness, we know we’ll feel right at home in Austin,” says Alex Munoz-Suarez, CEO of Fuku. “We can’t wait to serve this city and contribute to its unparalleled food scene.”