Prized restaurant group brews up new location of popular gastropub in South Austin

A long-awaited second location of a much-loved gastropup concept from two popular local restaurateurs has finally crafted an opening date.

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar — established in 2015 by brothers Amir and Ali Hajimaleki, the creative minds behind beloved eateries District Kitchen + Cocktails, Keepers Coastal Kitchen, and pizza and grinders joint Shortie’s — will open at 5701 Slaughter Ln., building D on Wednesday, December 15.

The new gastropub location — just steps from the brothers’ Keepers Coastal Kitchen concept in the Parkside Village development that also includes Alamo Drafthouse — is the second Oasthouse outpost, with the first anchored at 8300 N. FM 620 in Northwest Austin.

The Hajimaleki brothers previously told CultureMap that they had planned to open the new Oasthouse location in the fall of 2020, but that got pushed back during the height of the pandemic.

Similar to its Northwest Austin location, the new 4,500-square-foot family-friendly restaurant will feature elevated pub grub and an extensive beer list, as well as a large patio with a playground, tons of indoor and bar seating, and a private dining room for special events.

The Oasthouse menu, which emphasizes Eastern European and German cuisine and locally sourced ingredients, will include fan faves like IPA-braised pork and spätzle, Pecan Porter shepherd’s pie, the eatery’s classic pimento burger, and currywurst sausage.

Seasonal specials from Oasthouse culinary director Donald Myers include smoked steelhead rillette and spicy curry seafood stew, and pastry chef Dennis Van’s German chocolate cake and sticky toffee pudding provide the most delectable way to finish a meal at Oasthouse — but are also divine as a meal of their own alongside a seasonal draft beer. And Van’s seasonal crumble desserts rotate quarterly, so there’s always a new sweet treat to dig into.

In addition to the gastropub’s 24 taps featuring just about every kind of beer, from Belgian beauties to Austin must-haves like 512 Pecan Porter, the Oasthouse bar menu also includes a smattering of classic and signature cocktails, and a far bigger selection of wines than commonly found at beer-forward eateries.

Of course, happy hour is an ideal time for a visit to Oasthouse, and runs Monday through Friday 3:30-6 pm, Saturday 3-5 pm, and Sunday 3 pm to close. Happy hour specials include $7 appetizers (we’re looking at you, carnitas poutine and fried cheese curds!), as well as discounted cocktails and bottles of wine, $5 wines on tap, and $1 off all beers.

After its opening on December 15, hours of operation for the South Austin Oasthouse will be Monday through Thursday 3-9 pm, Friday 3-10 pm, Saturday 10:30 am-10 pm, and Sunday 10:30 am-9 pm.

Follow Oasthouse on Facebook for more info and updates.