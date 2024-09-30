Taco fans might already be familiar with Austinite Mando Rayo's of-the-people food journalism from his award-winning podcast Tacos of Texas. Armed with that experience, Rayo is widening his scope, this time to whiskey. He'll host the Go Texan Explores: Texas Whiskey Trail podcast, providing a window into Texas' distilling landscape.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), and the Texas Whiskey Association announced the project at a State Fair of Texas preview event September 26. The launch event welcomed "whiskey enthusiasts, local distilleries, and supporters of Texas agriculture," according to a news release.
“This podcast is a great extension of our Texas Whiskey Hour at the Go Texan Pavilion, giving folks an inside look at the heart and soul of our Texas distillers,” Miller said in the release. “Each episode is a chance for listeners to discover how deeply these distillers are rooted in Texas agriculture and how they carry on our state’s proud traditions.”
It sounds like the series takes a similar shape to Tacos of Texas, visiting Texas producers for interviews on their home turf. Some of the featured whiskey producers across the six episodes include Andalusia Whiskey, Garrison Brothers, Ranger Creek, Iron Root, Tahwahkaro, and 1845 Distillery. Rayo's interview style tends to focus both on technique and cultural context, getting into the history of the product and the social conditions that shaped it.
Garrison Brothers in Hye (an hour and 15 minutes from Austin) is the first podcast guest. Dan and Nancy Garrison walk Rayo through some tastings, so if you have some bottles on hand at home, get ready for a guided experience. (They also answer the scandalous question, can you really make bourbon in Texas?)
Although there's not actually a pre-arranged tour between the producers, there really is such thing as the Texas Whiskey Trail. It's a database compiled by the Texas Whiskey Association that features local distillers on handy maps. It can be a bit daunting to scroll through the directory, so listeners can take inspiration from the more in-depth interviews for their next road trip.
In a trailer, Rayo says the show's journey stretches from the Hill Country to North Texas, promising both busting urban operations and rural hidden gems. Listeners won't have to wait too long to plan their itinerary, since new episodes come out every week.
“Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast or simply curious about the craft and the stories behind these local distillers, we invite you to tune in,” said Rayo in the release. “Each episode will offer a unique glimpse into the passion, tradition, and innovation that make Texas whiskey truly special.”
Visitors to the State Fair of Texas will get a deeper preview. A showcase details the Texas Whiskey Trail with tastings, additional learning, and chances to meet the distillers in person. Interested fair-goers should stop by the Go Texan Pavillion to see the showcase, plus other agricultural insights.
“We are proud to partner with the Texas Department of Agriculture to showcase these distillers’ journeys,” said president of the Texas Whiskey Association Brandon Choate. “We hope listeners will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the dedication that goes into every bottle.”
Episodes air every Thursday since September 26 on regular podcasting platforms. Interviews will also be available on the Texas Department of Agriculture’s YouTube channel.