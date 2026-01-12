Phone Flip
Alamo Drafthouse opens the curtain on mobile ordering in theaters
Despite Alamo Drafthouse’s famously strict no-phone policy, the dine-in movie theater chain soon will require customers to use smartphones to order food and beverages via QR code.
Austin-based Alamo says that beginning in mid-February, it’s ditching its longtime old-school ordering system — jotting down your order on paper, then pressing a call button that summons a server to grab your order and then deliver it.
“Yes, it means you’ll need to use your smartphone and a custom-built ‘dark screen’ to order food or drink during the movie,” Alamo says in an FAQ post on its website. “This doesn’t mean we’re changing our rules on talking or texting during the movie.”
Variety reports that mobile ordering has already been tested in several Alamo markets and is expanding to certain other theaters this month, with plans to roll out the system to every theater throughout the year.
Forty-four Alamo theaters operate nationwide, including five in Austin, five in Dallas-Fort Worth, one in Katy, and two in San Antonio. The chain’s 45th location is opening soon in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The theater chain says the new digital ordering system — enabling guests to use a smartphone to browse a digital menu, place an order, and pay for the order — will improve the Alamo experience. A dark-screen QR code lets you scan the code to tackle ordering tasks while keeping your phone screen extremely dark or mostly black. This prevents “screen glow,” which can annoy others in a darkened theater.
“Putting ordering control directly in our guests’ hands allows us to move faster and more efficiently, creating a smoother, more responsive experience without added distraction,” Alamo says.
According to Variety, servers will still bring food and beverage orders to guests. And the chain says if you run into a problem with your phone or order, a greeter or manager will be ready to help.
“There will be newly structured roles for hourly staff at theaters, but this switch to mobile won’t take away any jobs,” Variety reports. “Alamo isn’t implementing any layoffs, and all base wages will remain the same.”
“It’s worked great in testing so far,” according to Alamo, “and we’ve been pleased that the vast majority of guests use the system quickly and efficiently.”
Alamo stresses that the new ordering system won’t kill the chain’s firmly stated no-phone rule. Therefore, you still won’t be able to scroll social media posts, make or take a phone call, or send a text once Alamo’s no-phone-zone warning pops up on the movie screen. If an Alamo worker catches you violating the policy, you’re ejected immediately without a ticket refund. Alamo says its employees are trained “to distinguish between a dark ordering screen and disruptive phone use.”
The move to mobile ordering is one of the biggest changes at Alamo Drafthouse since Sony Pictures Entertainment bought the chain in 2024. Sony didn’t divulge the purchase price, but media outlets estimate it was anywhere from $174 million to $258 million.
Another major change happened in early 2025, when Alamo laid off 15 corporate employees and an untold number of hourly theater employees.